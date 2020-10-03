City council to discuss urban hens Monday

The Rapid City Council will discuss the urban hen ordinance at its first reading Monday.

The Legal and Finance committee passed the ordinance 3-2 at its meeting Wednesday. The ordinance states single-residence families can have up to six hens in a coop in the backyard.

Roosters are prohibited and the coop should be about 25 feet from buildings inhabited by humans.

Jerry Steinley, executive director with the Humane Society of the Black Hills, said at the Legal and Finance meeting that the humane society is against the ordinance. He said the humane society is concerned about the health impacts and the potential diseases the birds can bring, as well as housing.

“We’re also concerned about the increase on animal services and enforcement,” he said. “When these animals become domesticated, if this would pass, we’re going to have to hold them for a three-day stray period.”

After those three days, they would be put up for adoption.

Council member Jason Salamun said at the meeting he was concerned about enforcement but appreciated hearing that the Rapid City Hens group is willing to work with the humane society. Salamun voted for the ordinance.