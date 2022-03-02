City Council to hear Sheridan Lake Road, grant request items

The Rapid City Council will consider an almost $1 million design agreement for expanding Sheridan Lake Road at its Monday meeting.

The city's Public Works committee approved Tuesday the $928,960 agreement with Ferber Engineering for design services.

Sheridan Lake Road will be widened from three lanes to five between Corral Drive to Catron Boulevard and see curb and gutter replacement, intersection improvements, storm sewer installation, sidewalk and bike path, street light and signalization, retaining walls and adjustments to the existing sanitary sewer and water mains as necessary.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said overall it's a $20 million project.

He said work could begin in the 2024-2025 construction season. He said the project would be completed before the state Department of Transportation works on the Mount Rushmore Road-Catron Boulevard intersection that's scheduled for 2026.

"We want to make sure that the timing works out where we don't have concurrent projects going on in both of those places because it would be a huge traffic impact," he said.

Tech said Sheridan Lake Road would remain open during construction. The overall design is based on recommendations from a previously completed traffic study that looked at growth over the next 50 years or so.

The committee also approved staff submitting a transit grant to the Federal Transit Administration for American Rescue Plan Act funds for $564,082.

Rapid Transit System Division Manager Megan Gould said this is the last bit of money allocated in 2021. She said the funds are available at 100% reimbursement, which means the city is not required to meet a match.

She said the funds will be used for operation, which includes employee salaries, office supplies, fuel, and preventative maintenance for the about 36 vehicles in the fleet. She said she expects the funds to be spent in three to five months.

The committee also approved setting a public hearing date for the State Recovery Revolving Fund application for 2020 miscellaneous water and wastewater facility type and fencing improvement projects.

The funds would be a 50% construction grant from the state Board of Water and Natural resources. Projects include fencing around water and water reclamation facilities, electrical improvements and other structural issues, Tech said.

He said setting the hearing date does not obligate the city to any funds.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

