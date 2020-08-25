City Council to hold special budget session Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Council is set to take up discussion and first reading of the 2021 city budget on Wednesday, including a resolution on use of the consumer price index provision.

The session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers.

Mayor Steve Allender recently presented his 2021 budget proposal. Allender's budget projects $63.6 million in general fund expenses with a possibility of up to $68.9 million in revenue. The enterprise fund budget, comprised of city services that are self-funded, includes $176.7 million in projected expenses.

Allender has said the city will attempt to "normalize" the 2021 budget after the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic wasn't as bad as expected.

"Taking everything into consideration, we have a good forecast. With the cuts we made in May plus the CARES Act funding, we are stabilizing," Allender said. "So, the general philosophy is to 'normalize' the 2021 budget, to not do disaster budgeting for two reasons — we are on the tail end of budgetary skimping and scraping, and the pandemic really has tested people's psychological endurance."