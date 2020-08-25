City Council to hold special budget session Wednesday

The Rapid City Council is set to take up discussion and first reading of the 2021 city budget on Wednesday, including a resolution on use of the consumer price index provision.
The session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers.
Mayor Steve Allender recently presented his 2021 budget proposal. Allender's budget projects $63.6 million in general fund expenses with a possibility of up to $68.9 million in revenue. The enterprise fund budget, comprised of city services that are self-funded, includes $176.7 million in projected expenses.
Allender has said the city will attempt to "normalize" the 2021 budget after the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic wasn't as bad as expected.
"Taking everything into consideration, we have a good forecast. With the cuts we made in May plus the CARES Act funding, we are stabilizing," Allender said. "So, the general philosophy is to 'normalize' the 2021 budget, to not do disaster budgeting for two reasons — we are on the tail end of budgetary skimping and scraping, and the pandemic really has tested people's psychological endurance."
Allender said he plans to do that by taking the 2020 original budget before the cut in May and add the consumer pricing index, or inflation, and increase the budget by approximately 1.7%.
Other economic indicators like unemployment rates, average weekly wages and building permits are beginning to stabilize, the mayor said. However, tourist traffic from Rapid City Regional Airport and commercial building occupancy are down.
The City Council must approve two readings of the final budget prior to Sept. 30.
