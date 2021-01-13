City Council to reconsider recently approved utility ordinance

“We never said that the landlord must pay the bill,” he said. “The landlord can have the tenants pay the bill, the bill can go directly toward the tenants still and they be the one to pay it.”

The ordinance was approved with five others that amended sections of the city’s municipal code.

Long-range planner Kip Harrington presented on the Cambell Street structure replacement and multi-modal routing study with an authorization to advertise request for proposals.

The structure is on the state Department of Transportation’s schedule for 2027 reconstruction. Harrington said Cambell Street used to be state Highway 79 and belonged to the state. When what is now Highway 79 was constructed, the city and state had an agreement that the city would take responsibility for the roads and the state would be responsible for the bridge structure, he said.

The structure is south of the intersection of Cambell Street and state Highway 44, and crosses over East St. Joseph Street and the Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern railroad line. It’s also been labeled as a principal arterial street.

Harrington said the structure is about 50 to 60 years old now and is coming to the end of its life.