City council to reconsider rezoning for industrial park, approving plan for Apple Valley subdivision

About 600 acres off of state Highway 79 could be annexed into Rapid City’s boundaries if approved Monday night by the city council.

Developer Dream Design International is making the request for David Lamb and Andrew Andersen Revocable Trust for the Rushmore Industrial Center southeast of Highway 79 and Old Folsom Road. A Joplin, Missouri, battery manufacturer wants to build a plant there that could bring as many as 1,500 jobs to the area.

The industrial center totals about 500 acres and would be anchored by battery manufacturer AEsir Technologies that would occupy almost 70 acres.

The property is outside of the city’s Urban Services Boundary, meaning the company would be required to extend utilities and infrastructure to the area. The item is on the council’s consent agenda. If annexed, the property would be placed into a no-use zoning district.

Six rezoning ordinance requests are contingent upon the annexation. If approved in two readings, the area could be rezoned to light industrial, heavy industrial, and general commercial.

Two of the six requests are from KTM Design Solutions for Marvin and Kay Paschke and E.M. Hoff Family Ranch Limited partnership for heavy industrial district. The Paschke request is for 52.3 acres while the Hoff Family Ranch request is for 142 acres.

There is also a Tax Increment Financing application and a preliminary subdivision plan to create 12 lots associated with all six rezoning ordinance requests. The application is still being reviewed by city staff and is not on Monday night’s council agenda.

Dream Design International Vice President Kyle Treloar said the application is in the late stages of city staff review and could be seen by city committees in the next couple of months.

The council will also consider a preliminary subdivision plan to create 80 residential lots in the Apple Valley subdivision near Long View and Anderson roads in Rapid Valley. The city Planning Commission approved the item at its meeting and the Pennington County Commission approved a comprehensive plan amendment and two rezoning requests for the area. The county commission approved a $12.5 million affordable housing Tax Increment Finance District by a 3-2 vote in December.

Apple Valley will eventually include about 460 homes on 120 acres. It is being developed by Pink Cabin, owned by Jim and Andy Scull. The 80 proposed residential lots are for the first phase of homes on 16 acres. The lots would range in size from 6,552 square feet to 9,054 square feet. Rapid Valley Sanitary District would provide the subdivision’s utilities. Infrastructure would eventually connect to city services.

The homes would be completed over six to 10 years, according to the developers.

The council will also hear the second reading of an ordinance establishing new ward boundaries. Wards 1, 2, 3 and 5 will have new boundaries while Ward 4 will mostly stay the same.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

