City Council to return to regular committee meetings in September

Lehmann said the two committee meetings will be structured the same way as they were before.

Five members of the council made up one committee while the other five made up the other. One council member from each ward sat on each committee. During meetings, the committee would discuss items on the agenda and vote on a recommendation for the entire council to consider at a Monday meeting.

Lehmann said he hopes the chairs of each committee will allow staff the floor a bit more than previously allowed.

Interim Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said Wednesday that department directors are working with the council to make sure an open dialogue is retained.

“We have a good working relationship with this council,” she said. “They certainly respected the wishes of staff and tried the working session.”

Fisher said the working sessions showed staff that the council wants to work with them and appreciates what they bring to the table.

“I don’t think we’ll lose that going into committee meetings,” she said.