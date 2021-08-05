City Council to return to regular committee meetings in September

The Rapid City Council will return to two committee meetings before a council meeting Sept. 14-15.
The council voted 8-0 Monday to return to the Public Works and Legal and Finance committee meetings rather than holding them together as a working session.
The working sessions went into effect in November 2020 after a 7-1 vote in October to hold them for a year-long trial. Former Council President and Council member Laura Armstrong originally brought the idea forward in the summer of 2019 after talking to city department directors.
Armstrong said Thursday that she wanted to keep the council’s word to try the sessions for a year. Armstrong was not present at Monday’s meeting, but said at the July 28 working session that the way working sessions were being conducted isn’t the way they were envisioned.
Current Council President Lance Lehmann said Wednesday that the majority of his colleagues reached out to him before he was president asking for the change.
“There was concern it was too informal and the public left without an understanding of their items being addressed,” he said. “My colleagues and I also felt they lasted too long without any items being voted on or resolved.”
Lehmann said the two committee meetings will be structured the same way as they were before.
Five members of the council made up one committee while the other five made up the other. One council member from each ward sat on each committee. During meetings, the committee would discuss items on the agenda and vote on a recommendation for the entire council to consider at a Monday meeting.
Lehmann said he hopes the chairs of each committee will allow staff the floor a bit more than previously allowed.
Interim Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said Wednesday that department directors are working with the council to make sure an open dialogue is retained.
“We have a good working relationship with this council,” she said. “They certainly respected the wishes of staff and tried the working session.”
Fisher said the working sessions showed staff that the council wants to work with them and appreciates what they bring to the table.
“I don’t think we’ll lose that going into committee meetings,” she said.
Lehmann said he spoke with several of the department directors who frequently have items on a council meeting agenda. He said the consensus was that as long as they would be given more “floor time” to address specific items, they didn’t mind the meeting format.
Public Works meetings will be held Tuesdays prior to council meetings and Legal and Finance meetings will be held on Wednesdays before council meetings. Both will be at 12:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.
There will be two more working sessions before the change on Aug. 11 and Sept. 1.
