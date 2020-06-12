City Council to take action on COVID-19 business restrictions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Rapid City Council will be presented with two options Monday on the city's emergency COVID-19 business resolution — one that would leave the business restrictions in place until July 10, or one that would leave the decision on restrictions up to business owners.

The council will discuss the matter during its 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting at City Hall, 300 Sixth Street. Public comment on the topic can been submitted on the city's website, rcgov.org, by noon Monday, or in-person during the meeting.

Under the emergency restrictions originally passed on April 27, Rapid City restaurants, bars and other businesses serving customers on-site are required to engage in practices meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus — including limiting capacity to half the fire marshal's occupancy levels, tables in restaurants must be placed in a configuration to allow for social distancing, one-way aisles in retail establishments, and food service workers must wear face masks.

City Attorney Joel Landeen said the City Council can consider two options at Monday's session.