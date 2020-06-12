City Council to take action on COVID-19 business restrictions

The Rapid City Council will be presented with two options Monday on the city's emergency COVID-19 business resolution — one that would leave the business restrictions in place until July 10, or one that would leave the decision on restrictions up to business owners.
The council will discuss the matter during its 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting at City Hall, 300 Sixth Street. Public comment on the topic can been submitted on the city's website, rcgov.org, by noon Monday, or in-person during the meeting.
Under the emergency restrictions originally passed on April 27, Rapid City restaurants, bars and other businesses serving customers on-site are required to engage in practices meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus — including limiting capacity to half the fire marshal's occupancy levels, tables in restaurants must be placed in a configuration to allow for social distancing, one-way aisles in retail establishments, and food service workers must wear face masks.
City Attorney Joel Landeen said the City Council can consider two options at Monday's session.
The council could approve the resolution extending the current rules and restrictions until July 10, Landeen said.
The second option, according to Landeen, would be to remove the emergency rules and restrictions altogether while encouraging restaurants, bars and other businesses to follow state and Centers for Disease Control guidelines and practice social distancing; and encouraging the public to follow CDC guidelines, social distancing and hygiene protocols.
Stadium renovations
In other business, the City Council is expected to acknowledge and possibly take action on a report that bids for the $5 million renovation of Fitzgerald Stadium came in over the allowed budget.
So far, the city has allocated approximately $900,000 for the project. On April 20, the City Council authorized advertising a new round of bids that is estimated to cost around $4.1 million and be financed by the Capital Improvement and Vision funds.
The renovation at Fitzgerald Stadium is expected to include synthetic turf, a new and fully accessible stadium including new concessions, ticketing, merchandise and restroom areas. New seating, announcing, concourses and shade structures would also be included in the project.
However, the two bids received for the next phase of the project exceeded the $4.1 million advertising authority and available funding.
According to city documents, MAC Construction's base bid was $4.95 million and Scull Construction submitted a $5.45 million base bid.
In a late addition posted Friday, MAC Construction proposed $557,600 in value engineering cuts to their base bid to bring the estimated total to $4.39 million.
While MAC Construction's bid is still over the $4.1 million authorized, city staff is recommending approval.
Landfill study
The City Council will also take up a $700,000 master plan study for the city's solid waste division.
If approved, the $698,680 contract would be paid for by the solid waste division's capital improvement fund, which is paid for by utility rates and fees.
The Public Works Committee unanimously approved the contract Tuesday, placing it on the City Council's consent agenda. The council could approve the contract without discussion at its Monday meeting, unless it is pulled from the agenda for separate discussion.
Assistant Public Works Director Dale Coon said Tuesday the goal of the master plan is to build a foundation for Solid Waste Division planning over the next 20 years, something that has not been recently done for the landfill, Material Recovery Facility/Co-compost facility or trash collection.
Mission decision appealed
After the Rapid City Planning Commission denied a conditional use permit for an outreach and feeding center on May 22, the applicants, RV Ministries, have appealed that decision to the City Council.
The ministry recently acquired a building at 112 East North St., and want to use the facility to feed homeless and other low-income residents an evening meal each day and breakfast on Sundays as part of a worship facility.
City staff recommended that the permit be denied because the location could increase danger for homeless people traveling across the four-lane road and railroad adjacent to the property to get food and receive services.
The City Council is expected to take up the appeal at their Monday meeting.
