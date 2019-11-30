The Rapid City Council on Monday will once again take up a $125,097 professional service agreement to study traffic flow and the pedestrian crossing at Sixth and Omaha Streets.
On Oct. 7, city councilors failed to approve the study after a 5-5 tie vote on the proposal. Typically, Mayor Steve Allender would break a tie vote, but he cannot in cases where the vote would trigger spending city money. With a tie, the motion failed.
Now, the city's community development department hopes the council will approve the study after providing more information on the need for a safer crossing at the busy intersection.
Pedestrians and bicyclists looking to travel from downtown Rapid City to either Memorial Park or the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have a major obstacle to face — an extremely busy Omaha Street.
Kip Harrington, long range planner for the city, said that Rapid City must look for solutions to that problem, since an agreement for the current crosswalk is a temporary one with the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
"Omaha Street is a state highway, so the crossing at Sixth Street must be approved by the state," Harrington said. "An agreement with South Dakota Department of Transportation on Oct. 19, 2009 and amended on June 17, 2013 acknowledges that the current pedestrian crossing is approved as a temporary use based on how many people use the crossing."
Harrington said that agreement with SDDOT could be changed because of the expected increase in foot traffic and motor vehicle traffic when the new Rushmore Plaza Civic Center expansion arena is built and opened.
"In other words, with increasing traffic on Omaha, it is likely that a new future crossing that improves (level of service) will eventually be required," Harrington wrote in a memo to city staff and city councilors.
The funding for the $125,097 study has already been budgeted. Nearly 82%, or $102,517, would be paid for through federal funds that have been earmarked for transportation studies. Harrington said the remaining $22,580 will come from the Community Development Department's approved budget.
"If the costs of the study are not encumbered before the end of the year, the federal funds will be lost," Harrington wrote in the memo.
Last week, the city's public works committee and legal and finance committee unanimously approved the study be sent back to city council for consideration.
The city council will take up the study during a 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting.
Harrington said the study will look into possibly closing Sixth Street to vehicle traffic at the intersection with Omaha, lowering Omaha to below current street level and building a landscaped walkway over Omaha.
“We’ve identified this through our downtown master plan. It has long been the desire of the community to make a better connection between downtown and the Civic Center for people who might like to park and have dinner downtown and then walk to the Civic Center for an event,” Harrington said.
The proposal would create a more pedestrian-friendly promenade and a possible grade-separated intersection at Sixth and Omaha streets, Harrington said.
If approved, the study would be completed by Felsburg Holt & Ullevig, a Centennial, Colo.-based company that specializes in transportation planning.
After the study’s completion, the city would look at engineering and costs to realign the intersection — a process that could take several years, Harrington said.