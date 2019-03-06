After an hour and a half of public comment, council discussion and questions for the police chief, the Rapid City Council unanimously voted Monday night to approve an ordinance aimed at regulating aggressive panhandling and other behavior in the downtown area.
The ordinance repeals the city's "aggressive solicitation" ordinance and replaces it with an "unlawful behavior" in public places ordinance. It also tweaks the unlawful obstructions in public rights-of-way ordinance. Monday's vote followed previous unanimous votes by the city council and Legal and Finance Committee.
City Attorney Joel Landeen believes the previous ordinance violated the right to free speech in the U.S. Constitution, and as a result, it hasn't been enforced in several years. While the new ordinance never mentions panhandling or soliciting, it's clear from past discussions at public meetings that the city wants to regulate the activity when it gets aggressive.
Council members and other supporters have cited the concerns of downtown business owners, stories of aggressive panhandlers, and their confidence that the ordinance will only target a person's behavior and only be enforced as a last resort. They also said that the city does have resources for the homeless and those addicted to drugs.
Opponents have said it targets the homeless and Native American communities and the city should focus on social services for people struggling with housing, unemployment and drugs. They also said the language of the ordinance is too vague and subjective, and asked why the city ordinance is needed if state laws already prohibit disorderly conduct and other crimes.
Police Chief Karl Jegeris has said that those breaking the ordinance will only be arrested as a last resort. Alternatives to arrest could range from having a conversation to taking them to the Care Campus.
Those found guilty of violating the ordinance could be fined up to $500 and spend up to 30 days in jail, the maximum penalties for breaking any city ordinance, Kinsley Groote, assistant city attorney, has said. But she said they would likely have to pay $122.50 — a $60 fine and $62.50 in court costs — and be given suspended jail time unless they are a habitual offender.