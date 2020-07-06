City Council upholds Allender's veto of North Street mission site

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Council unanimously upheld on Monday Mayor Steve Allender's veto of a conditional use permit for a rescue mission facility on E. North Street.

On June 15, the City Council voted 5-4 to approve the permit for RV Ministries to use a building at 112 E. North Street as a mission for homeless and vulnerable people.

Last week, Allender vetoed the decision citing public safety issues at the location because of pedestrian traffic not using crosswalks and a nearby railroad line. The mayor also said the record was not clear as to what conditions of building use RV Ministries would implement at the location.

During Monday's City Council meeting, Jared Tomac, an attorney representing RV Ministries, said concerns about the railroad and unsafe crossing of the street by those using the mission building have been addressed by offering to place a fence along the railroad line and having crossing guards.

"We can find an issue anywhere. If we can find a dangerous condition, we can find it," Tomac said. "If we're going to say that East North Street is dangerous for people to be at this location, there are times where it is going to be dangerous, but it's also dangerous at other locations."