City Council upholds Allender's veto of North Street mission site

The Rapid City Council unanimously upheld on Monday Mayor Steve Allender's veto of a conditional use permit for a rescue mission facility on E. North Street.
On June 15, the City Council voted 5-4 to approve the permit for RV Ministries to use a building at 112 E. North Street as a mission for homeless and vulnerable people.
Last week, Allender vetoed the decision citing public safety issues at the location because of pedestrian traffic not using crosswalks and a nearby railroad line. The mayor also said the record was not clear as to what conditions of building use RV Ministries would implement at the location.
During Monday's City Council meeting, Jared Tomac, an attorney representing RV Ministries, said concerns about the railroad and unsafe crossing of the street by those using the mission building have been addressed by offering to place a fence along the railroad line and having crossing guards.
"We can find an issue anywhere. If we can find a dangerous condition, we can find it," Tomac said. "If we're going to say that East North Street is dangerous for people to be at this location, there are times where it is going to be dangerous, but it's also dangerous at other locations."
However, Tonya Andreson, who co-owns Parkway Laundromat across the street from the mission, said there were several unsafe crossings that happened over the weekend and shared photos with the City Council.
Allender said it was a tough call, but public safety and feasible operations at the location are important to serve those the mission is wanting to serve.
"I feel badly that RV Ministries is caught in this dilemma and some folks might be upset by this," Allender said. "I'm doing here what I believe needs to be done for the common good."
The upholding of the mayor's veto was done under old business, meaning the previous City Council members handled the action prior to the end of terms for Ward 1 Council member Becky Drury and Ward 3 Council member Chad Lewis.
New Council
Following the old business items, the former Rapid City Council recessed and the new Council was sworn in with Ward 1 Council member Pat Jones and Ward 3 Council member Jason Salamun taking their seats as elected officers for the upcoming 2020-21 term.
Ward 5 Council member Laura Armstrong was re-elected Council President and Ward 4 Council member Lance Lehmann was selected as Council Vice President.
The term for each position is one year. Lehmann succeeds Lewis as vice president of the Council.
According to a news release, the roles of the Council president and vice president are to serve the city in a leadership capacity, oversee committee operations, and make appearances at community functions and events.
Armstrong was unopposed last month for a second term on the City Council. Lehmann is beginning his second year of his first term on the Council.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
