City council votes 8-1 to approve new parking manager position

The city will have a new parking operations manager following a 8-1 vote Monday night at the Rapid City Council meeting.

The operations manager would be responsible for planning for parking in the city, will supervise about three employees and help with maintenance and operations. The position has a salary range of $61,163 to $89,000.

Council member Bill Evans voted no on the item while council member John Roberts was absent from the meeting.

“I think it takes a lot of unmitigated gall at this particular time to bring forward a proposal to create this really excessively paid position,” Evans said.

He said he was opposed to the salary scale, not the creation of the position. Evans said he wishes there was as much “drama and passion” for discussion on funding the custodial positions for city hall.

Human resources director Nick Stroot estimated the city was spending about $116,000 for employees’ time on parking between the Rapid City Police, public works and finance departments.