City council votes 8-1 to approve new parking manager position

The city will have a new parking operations manager following a 8-1 vote Monday night at the Rapid City Council meeting.
The operations manager would be responsible for planning for parking in the city, will supervise about three employees and help with maintenance and operations. The position has a salary range of $61,163 to $89,000.
Council member Bill Evans voted no on the item while council member John Roberts was absent from the meeting.
“I think it takes a lot of unmitigated gall at this particular time to bring forward a proposal to create this really excessively paid position,” Evans said.
He said he was opposed to the salary scale, not the creation of the position. Evans said he wishes there was as much “drama and passion” for discussion on funding the custodial positions for city hall.
Human resources director Nick Stroot estimated the city was spending about $116,000 for employees’ time on parking between the Rapid City Police, public works and finance departments.
“We had a great quote (in an email) about why it takes so much time — it’s because there’s no synergy amongst the three departments,” Stroot said. “Even within the PD, the two people that do it are pulled away to do real police work, so they hand it off to someone else and then they have to start over. That’s why it’s so inconvenient.”
Mayor Steve Allender said the current system is inefficient.
“When it’s everyone’s job to feed the dog, the dog starves,” he said.
The council also heard three presentations during its meeting, including from members of the Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Christian tennis teams and communities with a request to dedicate funds to resurface the Sioux Park tennis courts.
Liz Hamburg, a volunteer representing the United States Tennis Association (USTA), and Stevens head tennis coach Jason Olson made the request.
Olson said they saw cracks and dips on the courts within a month or two after reconstruction about five years ago.
“We were getting cracks in places we had never had the cracks before,” he said.
In addition to the Rapid City Stevens’ and Christians’ boys and girls teams, two men’s groups, three women’s groups, USTA leagues, Black Hills Tennis Association, Rapid City Parks and Recreation, and four seniors groups all use the courts.
Olson said before the girls’ state tournament, the Stevens’ girls tennis program raised about $4,500 to get the courts resurfaced.
“(The cracks) are back and they’re even worse right now,” he said. “Our courts are getting to the point they’re not playable for safety reasons, somebody’s going to get hurt.”
Olson said they know the ground is shifting and they have to do something. He said it needs to get done sooner rather than later.
He said when it rains, there’s a lake. It gets slippery, too. He said there’s also a low spot on court seven that’s dropping, although it’s not a sinkhole he said. Olson said there are also low points near the picnic tables.
Vanessa Wittenberg, a player for Rapid City Stevens, said she slipped on the wet court her freshman year that resulted in an injury. She had to have a pair of hip surgeries.
“I may not be the first or last success story if the courts are not resurfaced,” she said.
Bryan Achbach, executive director of the Pennington County and Redevelopment Commission, said the commission has the capacity to serve 2,066 low-income families and runs two major programs: the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher and Public Housing programs.
Achbach said the average income for families on the waiting list for Sec. 8 vouchers is about $12,500. There are 1,417 vouchers for the program with 3,134 people on the waiting list.
He said the commission also injects about $15.5 million annually into the local economy.
Achbach said they have about 500 units of public housing. He said the average income of those families is about $15,000.
The council also approved the resolution to enter into a facility licenses agreement with the Badlands Sabres Hockey Group. The team’s season will run September through April with summer camps this year.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —