City Council votes 9-1 to continue discussing proposed rate increases for garbage collection

The resolution came before the council following a cost-of-service analysis that found rate adjustments are necessary to cover increasing operating costs.

Operations Management Engineer Stacey Titus said the current residential collection revenue is forecast to be about $4.1 million by the end of 2021. In 2025, it would be $4.4 million, which adjusts for growth.

With a rate increase, the division would see a revenue increase to $4.5 million at the end of 2021 and an increase to $7.3 million in 2025.

Tech said if the rates don’t increase, the division’s reserve funds would be depleted by 2024.

Titus said the division would likely stop using those funds by 2023.

Tech said the revenue from the possible rate increase would go to maintenance, operations, future capital improvement costs, loan payments and regular reserve funds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the city hasn’t had a rate increase in the past eight years. The Rapid City Council voted in 2012 to decrease residential collection rates. They changed from about $16.29 for the 35-gallon to $14.99, about $18.30 to $16.83 for the 60-gallon and about $20.30 to $18.68 for the 90-gallon.