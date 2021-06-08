City Council votes 9-1 to continue discussing proposed rate increases for garbage collection

Raising garbage collection rates are still up for discussion following a Rapid City Council vote on Monday night.
Council members voted 9-1 to continue considering city staff proposals with Darla Drew voting no at the Monday night meeting.
The resolution proposed increasing rates Aug. 1 for each container size by $3, then to increase the rates by $2 every year through 2025.
Council member Lance Lehmann moved to postpone the vote to have more discussion with his constituents. Council members Laura Armstrong, John Roberts and Jason Salamun agreed and asked for more study on a fixed-income collection rate.
The current rate for a 35-gallon container is $14.99 a month. Beginning Aug. 1, it would be $17.99. A 65-gallon container is currently $16.83 a month and would change to $19.83, a 95-gallon container is $18.68 and would increase to $21.68 and a 300-gallon container rate would go from $46.84 to $49.84.
Public Works Director Dale Tech said the city’s tipping rates, or the fee a private hauler pays, is currently supplementing residential costs and an increase in rates would make funds more equitable.
“We want all of our users to be fair and equitable, we want them to be paying for the service that they get,” Tech said. “We don’t want one customer class paying way more than another just to subsidize.”
The resolution came before the council following a cost-of-service analysis that found rate adjustments are necessary to cover increasing operating costs.
Operations Management Engineer Stacey Titus said the current residential collection revenue is forecast to be about $4.1 million by the end of 2021. In 2025, it would be $4.4 million, which adjusts for growth.
With a rate increase, the division would see a revenue increase to $4.5 million at the end of 2021 and an increase to $7.3 million in 2025.
Tech said if the rates don’t increase, the division’s reserve funds would be depleted by 2024.
Titus said the division would likely stop using those funds by 2023.
Tech said the revenue from the possible rate increase would go to maintenance, operations, future capital improvement costs, loan payments and regular reserve funds.
He said the city hasn’t had a rate increase in the past eight years. The Rapid City Council voted in 2012 to decrease residential collection rates. They changed from about $16.29 for the 35-gallon to $14.99, about $18.30 to $16.83 for the 60-gallon and about $20.30 to $18.68 for the 90-gallon.
He said the rate resolution does not include getting rid of the 35-gallon receptacle, which was discussed during the presentations in May and June. Tech said that idea is just a concept and would be years down the line. He also said during the meeting that the council would have to approve any changes.
The council did, though, unanimously approve a financial and rate setting policy for the Solid Waste Utility, which helps guide staff on solid waste and recycling financial planning and the rate setting process and policies to bring forward.
Tech said the policy forces the city to review the financial well-being of funds annually and every five years. The policy requires the city to conduct a comprehensive rate study for the solid waste utility every five years to update assumptions and determine financial sustainability.
According to the policy, if a study is not completed within the time frame, rates can be adjusted by the Producer Price Index.
Council member John Roberts said the policy is great.
“If you read it, it’s set up absolutely fantastic with a lot of latitude like if we’re looking for special fees with people with fixed incomes,” he said.
The council also approved the first reading of the medical cannabis ordinance, which indicates the city plans to have zoning regulations for businesses but is waiting for further information and decisions from the state. Council member Pat Jones was the sole dissenting vote on the ordinance.
Initiated Measure 26 will be implemented July 1, but state lawmakers have until Oct. 29 to provide regulations.
Jones said he voted no because he thinks it’s premature to have an ordinance before the state makes decisions.
“It’s my opinion that it’s too soon to approve an ordinance until we have our working session this Friday,” Jones said. “I’m not comfortable with this right now until we have deeper discussions Friday. … I just believe it’s too soon tonight to approve even a first reading of an ordinance because we haven’t had a chance to discuss anything that has to do with it.”
The council will have a working session from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss medical cannabis and policy direction.
Certain motor vehicles will also be prohibited on downtown sidewalks between the railroad tracks and St. Joseph Street, and between Fifth Street and Ninth Street. The council approved the second reading of the resolution 9-1 with Drew voting no.
The ordinance bans the use of bicycles, skateboards and electric scooters. Exceptions are made for motor vehicles used by people with disabilities, law enforcement and parking enforcement officers.
The council also voted to continue a step increase and COLA adjustment for non-union employees to the first September meeting, or an earlier meeting if a plan for non-union employees comes forward before then.
