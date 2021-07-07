City Council votes 9-1 to increase garbage rates annually through 2025

Residents will see increased rates for garbage collection by Aug. 1 following a Rapid City Council 9-1 vote to approve the change.
Council member Bill Evans voted no on the increase at Tuesday night's meeting. The item was continued from the June 7 meeting by a 9-1 vote.
All solid waste containers will see a $3 increase from current rates. After that, there will be a $2 increase each year through 2025.
For example, 65-gallon containers have a current monthly rate of $16.83. Beginning Aug. 1, it will increase to $19.83 a month. Residents then will pay $21.83 in 2022, $23.83 in 2023, $25.83 in 2024 and $27.83 in 2025.
Between July 2021 and 2025, residents will see a 65.36% increase in monthly rates for the 65-gallon container and 17.83% increase from July to August.
The resolution, which only requires one reading, came before the council following a cost-of-service analysis that found rate adjustments are necessary to cover increasing operating costs.
Public Works officials previously told the Journal that current residential collection revenue is forecast to be about $4.1 million by the end of 2025 and predicted to be $4.4 million in 2025. With the rate increase, the Solid Waste Division would see a revenue increase to $4.5 million at the end of 2021 and an increase to $7.3 million in 2025.
During the meeting, the council also heard two presentations — one from Chris Stover, president of Friends of Rapid City Parks, who proposed a committee to prepare for the 50th anniversary of the 1972 flood, and another from Elevate Rapid City on the Opportunity Capture Fund, which is used to help expand local businesses and to recruit out-of-state businesses to the area.
Stover said the 50th anniversary is an opportunity to educate residents and memorialize those who died during the flood. He said he could see an entire week of activities organized for anniversary and volunteered to be the first member of a committee.
Council leadership was also elected during the Tuesday meeting. Council member Lance Lehmann will move from vice president to the president's seat while council member Bill Evans will serve as vice president. Both terms will be from July 2021 to June 2022.
