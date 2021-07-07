City Council votes 9-1 to increase garbage rates annually through 2025

Residents will see increased rates for garbage collection by Aug. 1 following a Rapid City Council 9-1 vote to approve the change.

Council member Bill Evans voted no on the increase at Tuesday night's meeting. The item was continued from the June 7 meeting by a 9-1 vote.

All solid waste containers will see a $3 increase from current rates. After that, there will be a $2 increase each year through 2025.

For example, 65-gallon containers have a current monthly rate of $16.83. Beginning Aug. 1, it will increase to $19.83 a month. Residents then will pay $21.83 in 2022, $23.83 in 2023, $25.83 in 2024 and $27.83 in 2025.

Between July 2021 and 2025, residents will see a 65.36% increase in monthly rates for the 65-gallon container and 17.83% increase from July to August.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The resolution, which only requires one reading, came before the council following a cost-of-service analysis that found rate adjustments are necessary to cover increasing operating costs.