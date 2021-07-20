City Council votes for more video lottery licenses; tables bonus discussion for first responders

Six additional video lottery licenses will be available after the Rapid City Council unanimously voted to release them Monday night.

The licenses are the first to become available in many years. Finance Director Pauline Sumption said she's never seen it happen before.

There are currently 69 licenses issued to businesses with malt beverage licenses, although four are inactive. Sumption said it’s fairly typical for those licensed to hold licenses until they use or sell them.

During Monday’s meeting, Mayor Steve Allender broke the tie vote in favor of tabling discussion on the first responder COVID-19 hazard pay to the next council working session, approved authorization for staff to apply for the 2022 Bridge Improvement Grant funds for preliminary engineering for work on the Chapel Lane bridge, and moved the second first reading of an ordinance on pets to the Aug. 2 meeting.

Sumption said each malt beverage video lottery license allows a business owner to have up to 10 machines per alcohol license per building.