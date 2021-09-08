City Council votes to allow 15 medical marijuana dispensaries in Rapid City

Marijuana dispensaries in Rapid City will have up to one year to get their businesses started instead of 120 days after receiving a license following a Rapid City Council vote on Monday night.

The council voted 7-1 on a second motion to change the time period for a dispensary to become operational and to strike out language regarding license transfers. Council member Bill Evans was the sole dissenting vote.

The ordinance will have its second reading at the Sept. 20 meeting.

The first motion was to make changes regarding the business start time and the license change along with increasing the number of dispensaries from 15 to about 37, or one per 2,500 people in Rapid City. Mayor Steve Allender broke the 4-4 vote with a no.

“OK, personally, I also can’t take the large leap after all of the time and effort put into arriving at 15 for a start, and now we’ve more than doubled that,” Allender said. “The chair tonight on this issue has to vote no.”