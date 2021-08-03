City Council votes to give $1,000 COVID-19 bonuses to police officers, firefighters

The police officers and firefighters will receive COVID-19 hazard pay bonuses after the Rapid City Council voted 6-2 for them on Monday night.

Public safety employees who worked throughout the pandemic will receive $1,000 while all other full-time and part-time employees will get $500. The funding will come from the general fund.

Council members Ritchie Nordstrom and Lance Lehmann opposed the measure.

Council member Jason Salamun brought up the COVID-19 bonuses for public safety employees on July 14 after the council received a letter from the police and fire chiefs.

“We’ve already said and we’ll say it again, it’s not enough, but I do hope it at least shows the sacrifices you make on a day-to-day basis,” Salamun said at Monday night’s meeting. “It is not lost on us what you do for our community and the sacrifices that you make.”

Nordstrom asked if it’d be better to use funds the city is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city has received about $6 million so far of an expected $13 million in the federal funds.