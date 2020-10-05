City Council votes to postpone vote on urban hen ordinance

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A resident also raised concerns about enforcement and said his Homeowners Association covenants already direct residents to not park on the street overnight, but it isn’t followed.

“I don’t mind if you have chickens one way or the other, that doesn’t bother me, but not in my subdivision because that’s what the people requested when we built the subdivision,” he said.

But many spoke in favor of the ordinance, saying they like the taste of fresh eggs, the hens are actually quiet, don’t excrete as much as a dog, and that they’d rather have a hen for a neighbor over a dog.

The council also voted to table the resolution request that would support the creation of a recreation area in the upper Rapid Creek Watershed.

Many residents spoke in favor of the watershed, and many councilors said no one was against saving the watershed and maintaining clean water, but Jones, Evans and Roberts said they would like to have more information before they feel comfortable voting.

Jason Herreman, who brought the resolution to the council, has previously said this is more or less symbolic and isn’t actually binding. City Attorney Joel Landeen said the same thing at the Legal and Finance meeting Sept. 30.