City Council votes to postpone vote on urban hen ordinance

Rapid City Council voted 6-3 to postpone the first reading of the urban hen ordinance until November at its Monday night meeting.
Council members Greg Strommen, John Roberts and Lance Lehmann opposed postponing the vote.
Council member Laura Armstrong made the motion to postpone until Nov. 16 to adjust the language to try to get the ordinance approved by the council.
“Whether you’re for or against this, I would like my esteemed colleagues to take this into consideration,” Armstrong said.
Roberts, Strommen and Bill Evans said they would vote against the ordinance because their constituents told them to vote no. Council member Pat Jones said since the Humane Society of the Black Hills is against it and he sits on the board, he would vote against it as well.
Council members Darla Drew, Laura Armstrong and Jason Salamun said they would vote for the ordinance. Drew and Armstrong said their constituents are overwhelmingly for the ordinance.
Drew brought the item up in July about six years after a pilot program failed 8-2 in November 2014.
Salamun voted yes on the ordinance at the Legal and Finance committee meeting Sept. 30 but had questions about enforcement.
Support Local Journalism
A resident also raised concerns about enforcement and said his Homeowners Association covenants already direct residents to not park on the street overnight, but it isn’t followed.
“I don’t mind if you have chickens one way or the other, that doesn’t bother me, but not in my subdivision because that’s what the people requested when we built the subdivision,” he said.
But many spoke in favor of the ordinance, saying they like the taste of fresh eggs, the hens are actually quiet, don’t excrete as much as a dog, and that they’d rather have a hen for a neighbor over a dog.
The council also voted to table the resolution request that would support the creation of a recreation area in the upper Rapid Creek Watershed.
Many residents spoke in favor of the watershed, and many councilors said no one was against saving the watershed and maintaining clean water, but Jones, Evans and Roberts said they would like to have more information before they feel comfortable voting.
Jason Herreman, who brought the resolution to the council, has previously said this is more or less symbolic and isn’t actually binding. City Attorney Joel Landeen said the same thing at the Legal and Finance meeting Sept. 30.
Pennington County Commissioner Chair Deb Hadcock said at the podium that the resolution is more than just a symbol. She said it’s not just in support of the watershed, it’s supporting the group that brought it forward and that it could be a stepping stone to larger things.
“The bottom line is, if you’re going to support something, it’s not just about a watershed,” she said. “We’re all about the watershed. We want to make sure when we’re doing a process or procedure or supporting anything that has to do with a political entity that we have all the information. And you’re right, Council, you do need more information and facts on that group you’re supporting.”
The council also heard a presentation regarding the history of the Indian Boarding School and what the next steps would look like. Ultimately, Heather Dawn Thompson said the group would like to see the council continue to learn and educate the community on the history of the land and what transpired, support the $2 million privately funded children’s memorial, and to have a more complex conversation about a land exchange.
Thompson said the group will present more in the following weeks.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.