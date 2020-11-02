City Council votes to send land swap resolution to a working session for more discussion

Bryan Brewer, founder and director of the Lakota Nation Invitational, said he doesn’t live in Rapid City but feels part of the city. He said the Lakota people are still being discriminated against now. He said the community needs friendships and alliances with each other to move forward.

Jace DeCory, Lakota and enrolled at Cheyenne River, said her family has a lot of ties to the Rapid City area and believes people need to work together to find a solution.

She said this is a reminder that people need to take care of each other and that the council has an opportunity to do something good.

Four members of the Rapid City Youth Council also spoke in favor of the resolution. They said young people need the opportunity to express themselves and their culture, particularly those in the Native American community, but haven’t had an opportunity to do so.

A few others said they were not represented by the group working with the city, and didn’t know the group existed.

Donna Gilbert, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, said she isn’t represented by the group and didn’t hear about this until last week.