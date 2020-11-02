City Council votes to send land swap resolution to a working session for more discussion

The Rapid City Council voted 6-3 Monday night to move a resolution that would take the first step towards resolving a 70-year-old land use issue between the city and the Native American community to a working session for further discussion.
Council members Laura Armstrong, Darla Drew and Pat Jones voted no.
Drew said she wanted to take the vote on the resolution after about three hours of public comment and council discussion and attempted to make a substitute motion.
The resolution delves into the history of the three parcels of land used by the Monument Health Behavioral Center, Canyon Lake Activity Center and Clarkson Health Care-Westhills Village center facilities, and states that three other parcels could be exchanged in their place.
Council member John Roberts said he made the motion to move the resolution to the working session due to a number of unanswered questions.
Council member Bills Evans said he wanted to know why so many people who spoke during public comment were against the resolution.
Council member Greg Strommen said it’s his opinion that the facilities are in compliance with a 1948 statute directing what the land can be used for.
Council members Lance Lehmann and Pat Jones said after Mayor Steve Allender’s presentation on the item, they had clarification and understanding of the resolution and would support it. Council member Jason Salamun said he would support a version of the resolution, although he still had questions.
Mayor Steve Allender said if the council approved the resolution Monday, it would allow the formation of a committee that would lead to a plan to resolve the land issue diplomatically.
He said on a daily basis, 23% of people in Rapid City are Native American, 12% of which live in the city and the others are visiting family members. He said of all the money the city has spent developing the community, none of it has gone to the Native American community.
About 40 Rapid City residents spoke on the resolution, the majority of which were in favor of its passing.
Many said they were there to represent the ancestors who tried to resolve this issue about 70 years ago. They said they also represent future generations.
Chuck Nichols of the Yankton Sioux Tribe said a Native American center is necessary for the community and that his family has waited 70 years to see this happen.
Bryan Brewer, founder and director of the Lakota Nation Invitational, said he doesn’t live in Rapid City but feels part of the city. He said the Lakota people are still being discriminated against now. He said the community needs friendships and alliances with each other to move forward.
Jace DeCory, Lakota and enrolled at Cheyenne River, said her family has a lot of ties to the Rapid City area and believes people need to work together to find a solution.
She said this is a reminder that people need to take care of each other and that the council has an opportunity to do something good.
Four members of the Rapid City Youth Council also spoke in favor of the resolution. They said young people need the opportunity to express themselves and their culture, particularly those in the Native American community, but haven’t had an opportunity to do so.
A few others said they were not represented by the group working with the city, and didn’t know the group existed.
Donna Gilbert, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, said she isn’t represented by the group and didn’t hear about this until last week.
She asked where the Bureau of Indian Affairs has been in all of the discussion.
The council will resume discussion on the resolution at its first working session at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in the third-floor conference room.
