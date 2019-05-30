The annual walk commemorating the 1972 flood in Rapid City is scheduled for Sunday, June 9, at Memorial Park.
Presenting at this year's event will be Rapid City Fire Department Information Officer Lt. Jim Bussel and Pennington County Emergency Management Department Director Dustin Willet. The two will speak about the role that emergency responders played in the historic and deadly flood and how responders' roles have evolved in the years since.
The event will be held 47 years to the date of the flood's occurrence. It struck on June 9, 1972, and continued through the next day, claiming 238 lives and injuring 3,000. Having destroyed more than 1,000 homes and ravaging thousands more throughout the Black Hills, the flood is estimated to have caused $165 million in damage.
It is often remembered by residents past and present both for the havoc it wrought and for the unifying effect it had on the community.
A walk through the park will follow with a stop at the monument bearing the names of the victims who perished in the flood.
Hosted by the Friends of Rapid City Parks, the walk will begin at 10 a.m. and offer a commemorative t-shirt to the first 50 attendees. A box lunch will be held after the walk concludes.