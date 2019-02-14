Rapid City city offices and departments will be open Monday, which is Presidents' Day, but the regular city council meeting scheduled that day will be held Tuesday for the federal holiday.
The Rapid City school district will not be holding classes that day, so the city is offering special activities.
The Swim Center will hold an open swim from 1 to 8:45 p.m., and the Ice Arena will be open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., with admission costing $6 and skate rentals $4. In addition, the Rapid City Public Library will host “No School Days: Alpacas at the Library” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown library with special activities and alpacas from the Caputa Alpacas and Guest Ranch.
Rapid City Transit also will operate Monday and city trash collection will be on its normal schedule next week. The Pennington County Administration building also will be open on Monday. There will be no mail delivery that day, however, and the post office will be closed for Presidents' Day.