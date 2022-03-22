City, county officials condemn racist comments made after hotel shooting

Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said Tuesday they strongly condemn comments made by an owner of a Rapid City hotel where a weekend shooting occurred.

The comments came at a meeting attended by representatives from the Pennington County Commission and State’s Attorney’s office, Elevate Rapid City, the Rapid City Council as well as Allender via Zoom, City Attorney Joel Landeen, Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer and tribal council leaders at Rapid City Hall. They met to discuss comments made on social media by Connie Uhre that said the Grand Gateway Hotel corporation was banning Native Americans from its property.

Her son Judson Uhre, one of the co-owners of the hotel, said Tuesday, however, that the hotel is not banning Native Americans and that his mother is no longer president of the company.

Following a shooting early Saturday at the hotel that left a man with serious injuries, Uhre posted comments on Facebook saying she would “not allow a Native American to enter our business including Cheers (a bar on the property)” because she can’t tell “who is a bad Native or a good Native.” The comments have since been deleted.

“It’s not reflective of who we are as a community,” Thom said. “We had a good meeting today with some of our tribal partners and you’ll see a joint statement come out regarding condemnation of those statements from all the entities involved here today.”

Hedrick said the city and county have done a lot of work to build bridges and work with everyone in the community. He said the statements made on Facebook counter those efforts.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Lara Roetzel with the State’s Attorney’s Office said the community suffered a tragedy this weekend with the shooting and was followed by another tragedy with the comments.

“This meeting was an opportunity for people to come together, important people to come together and make an important stance against those statements,” she said. “I wish there was a crime against saying things that are racist. I wish there was a crime against being racist. There's not.”

Killer said it was important to start the dialogue on how to repair relations.

“At the end of the day, I think everybody was against what this person said, understanding that we need to make a strong statement, which we are in the process of, but also just making sure that we’re sharing information,” he said.

Allender said in a statement that although criminal activity is unfortunate the “racially-based statements return us to volatile comments of the 1950s and 1960s, prior to and during the civil rights era.”

“Such statements pitted people and communities against each other, tying race into virtually every community issue and every attempt to address and resolve such issues,” he said. “Connie Uhre’s statements are wrong and harmful not only to Native Americans but also to Rapid City businesses and the community at large. Such comments erase the progress that has been made over the last 60 years or so.”

Allender called on the Uhre family to publicly denounce the statements and make amends to the community, especially Native Americans.

In a Facebook post, Nick Uhre, who has described himself as the hotel manager to the media and on social media, said the hotel has "repeatedly been the latest victim of lunatic cancel culture in Rapid City with allegations of racism, racial profiling and now, by you, Mayor Allender, a personalized target of politically motivated slander and defamation."

He said his political opposition to the present administration and public opposition to COVID-19 policies have made him a constant target for these attacks "and for internal attacks by people I hired and trusted as employees."

Nick said in the post that his hotel staff has been infiltrated by "political operatives seeking to damage" the business and create negative attacks in the media.

"We are and have been targeted simply for telling the truth," he said.

Elevate Rapid City released a statement after the meeting stating it joins the leadership of the community in denouncing the “disgusting, reprehensible and racist comments put on social media yesterday by representatives of the Grand Gateway Hotel” and that the comments do not reflect the values of the people of Rapid City.

“Our Native American brothers and sisters are neighbors, friends, family, entrepreneurs, and business owners,” the statement reads. “This isn’t just about treating people with respect and dignity, which should, by itself, be enough. Our economy will never be as vibrant as it could truly be without us welcoming our Native populations to our business community as true equals. We will continue to work to a future where all of us, people from all backgrounds, races, colors, and creeds, can realize a more just and equitable society.”

Judson Uhre, who said he’s an owner with a non-active role in the Grand Gateway Hotel’s operation, said Tuesday that his mother is not the owner of the hotel and was the president “a long time ago.”

He said his brother died about three years ago and since then there’s been a lot of confusion as to who’s in control of the company. He said the ownership structure is an ongoing debate, but he believes they’ll be able to come to a resolution soon.

Judson Uhre told the Journal that the notion the hotel would ban Native Americans is “one of the most stupidest things” he’s ever heard.

“To clarify her statements, she did make some generalization statements about people, about morally diverse people who share the same ancestry, and those statements of generalization do not reflect the values of the Grand Gateway Hotel or our diverse workforce,” Judson said.

He said he believes his mother’s comments were more about her son dying than the Native American population. He said his mother was relating to the mother of the shooting victim who wasn’t able to protect her child.

Judson said his brother Nick is a volunteer with the hotel but also part of ownership. Nick Uhre did not respond to a request for comment.

He said his family is quite concerned about the shooting victim. He also said there should be public discussion on the MacArthur Foundation Grant, which the county received in 2015 and aims to reduce jail population and racial disparities in the criminal justice system. He said the association with the grant has created a toxic environment in Rapid City and should be investigated.

Thom said a group of individuals over the past 18 months have put out half-truths and misinformation about the grant and their local initiatives. He said the city-county budget for the year is $318 million combined and the MacArthur Grant is $400,000 for the year.

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier said in a statement Tuesday that he condemns the comments.

“This type of behavior will no longer be tolerated in this day and age,” he said. “Not too long ago an Indian was murdered when someone shot him point blank in a bar in this very city. You did not hear us condemn a whole race of people so don’t condemn our people.”

Frazier also demanded an apology.

“To those who will try to distance themselves from these words and thoughts to save face and business I say to you that it is unfair to be generalized and every Lakota knows how you feel,” he said.

NDN Collective announced Tuesday afternoon that it will be filing a federal civil rights class action lawsuit Wednesday against the hotel for its "racist and discriminatory treatment of Native people."

The organization plans to host a rally at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Park and march with the American Indian Movement and Cheyenne River Grassroots Collective to the federal courthouse on Ninth Street.

"Our children should not have to grow up in a world that degrades and disrespects them because of the color of their skin or the culture they come from," said Korina Berry, Collective Managing Director of NDN Action. "There are long-term emotional and psychological impacts of such disgusting behavior, and our children and our communities deserve better."

She said the organization demands accountability at both the city and state level, and they will not back down until businesses "perpetuating racist actions and practices are held accountable for their actions."

Nick Tilsen, NDN Collective President and CEO, said racist policies and practices will not be tolerated.

"Our communities are struggling and our young people are up against so many challenges and obstacles," he said "As we continue tirelessly to find ways to heal and support them, we must put an immediate stop to business owners and politicians who attack our people through discriminatory and white supremacist tactics."

