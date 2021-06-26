City, county organizations call for collaboration to aid in homelessness effort

Augostine Rosales said he’d likely be dead if it wasn't for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Rosales never thought he or his siblings would amount to much of anything growing up poor with an alcoholic mother in Rapid City and later in Colorado.

He spent 15 years in prison and got out in 2013. In 2019, he became homeless trying to keep up with child support and paying $1,000 a month in rent.

Rosales said he worked at Que Pasa for four years as the cook when things went south. He quit in January. In December 2019, he applied for a job as the cook at Cornerstone.

“That’s when Justin Schofield... interviewed me,” Rosales said. “He said you’re not going to be a cook. I said, ‘OK, what am I going to be?’ He said, ‘You’re going to be a supervisor.’ I said OK. He sat there and told me he believes in giving people second chances. I’m sitting on four felonies. I’ve done 15 years in prison.”

Rosales is now the lead supervisor for the men’s mission.