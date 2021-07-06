City, county public safety organizations to hold job fair on Thursday

Rapid City and Pennington County law enforcement agencies will hold a job fair Thursday afternoon.

“There’s simply a shortage right now,” said Steph McCoy of Pennington 911 Emergency Services. “A shortage of people looking for work in the community and a shortage in a public safety capacity.”

Pennington 911, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Rapid City Police Department will be there looking for future police officers, dispatchers, teachers, addiction counselors, juvenile and adult corrections officers, and deputy sheriffs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Applicants who are professionally dressed and bring a resume, cover letter and references will be interviewed on the spot.

“I think the most success comes from the most effort,” McCoy.

McCoy said those who are younger and not quite ready to join the agencies are welcome to come and introduce themselves to the agencies and learn more about the positions.

The job fair will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the County Administration Building at 130 Kansas City Street.

Jobs can also be applied for on the city's website and on the county's Human Resources website.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.