City crews begin mosquito prevention treatments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Parks and Storm Water Drainage divisions are initiating mosquito control actions this week by placing larvicide briquettes in standing water, according to a news release.

"The combination of recent rains and warmer temperatures can result in a strong mosquito population," said Parks Manager Scott Anderson. "The briquettes are a good control measure and they last a long time."

City crews will be focusing their efforts on city greenways and park areas. Anderson said park staff also will be conducting checks and monitoring for reports of mosquitoes.

Anderson said homeowners can play a big role in keeping mosquito populations down around their homes.

"The best action residents can take is to get rid of standing water areas around their homes," he said. "Residents can also utilize topical application of repellent products containing DEET for personal use against mosquitoes."

Anderson said the city's Stormwater Drainage Division will be treating drainage areas and storm sewer inlets with briquettes. In addition, crews will utilize fogging on a complaint basis and in areas where larger events may be taking place.

Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the city will communicate areas scheduled for fogging operations to local media and social media platforms.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0