City department directors call for wage study

Wages are consistently one of the top reasons city employees leave or take a separate job, the Rapid City municipal government human resources director said Wednesday.

Director Nick Stroot answered questions from the city's Legal and Finance Committee members Wednesday about an agreement with Gallagher Consulting for a non-union compensation study. Stroot said the study, which would cost $80,000, would be completed in November.

The committee voted to send the item to council without a recommendation 4-1 with Council member Ritchie Nordstrom voting no.

According to the agenda item, the human resources department sent out a request for proposals on a wage study on behalf of city employees, senior city leadership and city council members.

Stroot said there would be more involvement from the director team, supervisor team and employees themselves.

"We want to have a system in place that we can have a company look at our wages and be sure we are offering competitive wages," Stroot said.

He said the whole country is going through the same process to look at wages. He said they want to look at local private industry markets for who the city is losing workers to.

Stroot said the human resources department wants to make sure the city is keeping with governmental and local wages throughout the region.

Information Technology Director Jim Gilbert said it's been challenging for him this year to have to replace employees who have left because of financial hardships. He said normally people come to him stating they've gained new skills, increased their knowledge, done good work and asked for a raise.

"This year marks the first time I've had people come to me and say, 'I'm going to start working another job or looking for another job,'" Gilbert said. "I think the idea that I am going to go back to them and tell them we're not going to look at s salary study because of the fact that we may grow in two years, it will be hard for them to hear."

He said for the good of the city, it may require him to look within his budget to find ways to keep the employees he has because they provide a high quality service to the city.

Gilbert said he doesn't know what the correct answer is for the entire city, but in the IT department the salary is very low. He said his starting salary for an IT tech is about $2.30 less than what someone could make starting at McDonald's.

He said he thinks a study would be worth it and beneficial to employees.

Stroot said there could be a dedicated compensation expert on city staff, but that would require hiring someone. He also said the city could buy in to databases that compensation study companies have, and use an outside firm that would learn the city organization to make recommendations. Using the company allows a group to look at everything at the same time, Stroot said.

Stroot said the city has never looked at wages alone, but if it's something they want to explore, they could make that happen. He said the company would work with the city to identify its compensation philosophy compared to the market.

Council member Darla Drew said she thinks it's too soon to do a compensation study due to the growth the city is experiencing now and will experience over the next couple years.

"I think we're jumping the gun, I think we're just doing this too fast and we can wait," she said.

Stroot said there are issues today and they want to find a systematic way to solve the issue. He said they know growth is coming, but 2022 has its own problems.

Council member Ron Weifenbach said this study would allow employees to have their voices heard. He said it's important to maintain a level of institutional knowledge.

During the meeting, the committee approved the remainder of its consent agenda with Council member Lance Lehmann abstaining from a contract for Journey On for $113,360. The amount would be paid over three years and go toward establishing a director of operations. The money comes from grant funding.

The committee also approved an item from Lehmann that would allow city council members and their beneficiaries to be included on the city's health insurance plan.

The committee voted to move an item that would allow for discussion on adjusting some of the Vision Fund toward increasing infrastructure funding to its next Legal and Finance meeting.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.