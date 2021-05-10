City department directors pitch projects for share of $20 million in surplus funds

He also requested $4 million for infrastructure expansion. He said it would help with a utility master plan as well, which looks at the next 100 years for water and sewer mains.

"Get those out in front and focus development in areas ready to go,” he said.

The infrastructure development plan is anticipated for completion in the last half of this year.

Human Resources Director Nick Stroot asked for funding for a COVID-19 bonus for city employees. First responders would receive $1,000 and other city employees would receive $500.

Library Director Terri Davis requested $300,000 for a “bookmobile” to better reach the community.

Information Technology Director Jim Gilbert requested $200,000 for seed money for an equipment jump start. He said the city will be out of compliance with best security practices by 2023 and there will be more than 100 computers out of warranty by over three years at the end of the year.