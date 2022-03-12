 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City donates 6,400 pounds of deer meat to Feeding South Dakota

Rapid City Hall sign

Rapid City Hall

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Nine of the 240 deer the city harvested in the annual harvest tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The remaining 231 deer were processed with 6,401 pounds going to Feeding South Dakota. South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks recommended 250 deer should be harvested in the city this year and 240 tags were filled.

The program began in 1995 to foster healthy deer populations, address deer overpopulation problems within the city, and to donate the meat.

“Overall the Deer Harvest Program went well again this winter, falling just short of the quota set by Game, Fish & Parks,” said city Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson in a press release. “It’s a win-win program for the community. It is a great way to effectively manage deer in the city limits at a safe and healthy level, and an opportunity to donate meat to people in need.”

The City’s Parks Division and Black Hills Sportsmen cover the processing costs of the first 150 deer harvested with Sportsmen Against Hunger covering the costs of the next 100 deer. 

The city harvested 250 deer in 2020-21 and 2019-20.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

