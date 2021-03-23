 Skip to main content
City donates 6,600 pounds of deer to Feeding South Dakota
Rapid City Hall

Rapid City Hall 

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Rapid City donated about 6,600 pounds of deer meat to Feeding South Dakota following the annual harvest.

City staff harvested 250 deer this winter as part of the program. There was no positive test for chronic wasting disease, so all the meat was processed.

City parks division manager Scott Anderson said everything went well with the program this year.

"Our main goal is to fulfill the tags we're allotted and the main priority is to be safe," he said. "In that respect we did really well."

The City’s Parks Division and Black Hills Sportsmen covered the processing costs of the first 150 deer harvested and Sportsmen Against Hunger covered the next 100. A total of 6,594 pounds of meat was processed and donated.

The city has been authorized to harvest 250 deer for the past three seasons, although only 226 were harvested in 2018-19. There were 150 deer harvested in 2017-18 and 2014-15, and 100 in both 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Anderson said the deer survey or deer county in October to November helps determine the recommendation and allotment numbers, along with the trends.

He also said it doesn't seem like the amount of development has had a major impact in the deer population within the city, especially since the city sits at the base of the hills.

The program began in 1995 to foster healthy deer populations, address problems associated with the overabundance of deer within the city and to donate the meat to Feeding South Dakota. Issues include deer and vehicle collisions; landscape, garden and property damage; and public safety issues including aggressive encounters with deer.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

