Due to the recent blizzard, the Rapid City Solid Waste Department has postponed the scheduled closing for the remote yard waste drop-off sites.

The new closure date will be Monday at West Boulevard North and Fitzgerald Stadium. The recycling containers will remain available year round at these locations.

Rapid City Solid Waste will not be extending curbside collection this week.

Yard waste and recycling can be dropped off at the entrance to the landfill on South Highway 79 year-round as well as brought into the landfill during business hours.

For more information, contact the Rapid City Solid Waste Department by calling 355-3496.

