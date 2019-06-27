Plans to repair three of Rapid City's beleaguered bridges are getting a federal funding boost of $164,000.
The allocation comes several weeks after the state Department of Transportation announced it had been given more than $20 million through the federal Highway Infrastructure Program to fuel bridge-rehabilitation projects across South Dakota. Funds are being distributed to 22 South Dakota communities and 62 counties.
South Dakota was one of 19 states that qualified for the program based on its percentage of bridges the National Bridge Inventory rates in poor condition. The allocation did not stem from the widespread damage that South Dakota incurred as a result of flooding this spring.
"It's somewhat out of the blue," Rapid City Public Works Engineer Ted Johnson said.
Rapid City is looking at repairing three of its four poorly rated bridges eligible for funding through the program.
The most significant of them, Johnson said, runs along part of San Marco Boulevard on Rapid City's west side. But the federal grant will cover only a portion of the project's estimated cost of $500,000.
Construction will stop short of replacing the bridge altogether, Johnson said, but will be substantial in nature.
The bridge on Canyon Lake Drive that is just west of downtown has been identified as eligible for repairs through the program as well. The third bridge that the city is considering repairing is located south of East Saint Patrick Street on Creek Drive on the southeast side of town.
You have free articles remaining.
No cost estimates for repairs to the two have been determined, Johnson said.
Johnson said that start dates for the projects have not been established, but construction will need to be carried out at some point over the next three years. Otherwise, the money will need to be returned to the state.
Despite carrying poor structural ratings since 2017, Johnson said that none of the bridges pose significant safety hazards to drivers and that most of their damage lies on their deck surfacing.
According to information published by the state Department of Transportation, 1.2 million square feet of locally owned bridge surfaces are in poor condition, or 83 percent. Only about 250,000, or 16.7 percent, of state-owned bridges rank poorly.
With 26 of its bridges in poor condition, Pennington County is slated to receive approximately $560,000.
Three city-owned bridges in Sioux Falls qualify for the program but comprise a greater deck surface area — the determinant for funding amounts — than those in Rapid City. Accordingly, their allocation totals $528,000.
Of the $20.7 million that South Dakota received for bridge repairs, approximately $17 million is being distributed among cities and counties. The remainder is being used for state bridge projects.
Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Transportation is funding $3.25 billion-worth of bridge repairs through the program in 19 states.