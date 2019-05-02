Rapid City is in the process of formalizing an ongoing agreement to provide ambulance service to parts of Summerset.
The Rapid City Fire Department has been extending emergency medical services to the 14-year old community of 2,400 residents since Jan 1. when its southern portion was dropped from the Piedmont Ambulance District.
The measure up for a vote at next week's city council meeting will authorize the offices of mayor and finance director to put that arrangement into writing. It passed out of the city Legal and Finance Committee on Wednesday by a unanimous vote.
Per the agreement, Summerset will be charged a yearly fee of more than $28,000 in exchange for response to areas in Summerset south of Exit 48 and east of Interstate 90, which are outside the Piedmont district.
"Rapid City Fire has worked very well with us and even though the contract wasn’t completely finalized yet, they stepped up,” Summerset City Administrator Lonnie Harmon said Wednesday.
Before January, the Rapid City Fire Department contracted to provide emergency medical services to Summerset when Piedmont responders required further assistance, Department Spokesperson Jim Bussell said. Bussell said the department provides backup to responders in the Hill City, Keystone and Wall ambulance districts as well.
The scope of response grew in the wake of a September decision by the tax district board overseeing Piedmont Ambulance to discontinue service to residents in Summerset's southern portions. The area did not contribute to the service and residents previously voted against joining the taxing district that funds nearly half of its yearly operational costs.
Rapid City Fire Department Division Chief Jason Culberson said in an email that the department has responded to 28 calls in Summerset so far this year.
Piedmont Ambulance still responds to calls from parts of Summerset inside its service district.
Harmon said that situation did not result in any interruptions in service. Culberson said that no additional staff or equipment will need to be purchased for the agreement.
The agreement between the two cities will renew automatically each year, according to Rapid City documents, and allows for annual fee increases. Harmon said the Summerset City Commission have already signed on.