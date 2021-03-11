City finds housing opportunities through Neighborhood Lift program

Four individuals will be able to live independently through a Black Hills Works Foundation development through the city’s Neighborhood Lift program.
“Housing is such a necessity for anybody,” said Carrie Moser, director of engagement for the Black Hills Works Foundation. “It’s one of those basic needs that people have, so once we’re able to provide safe and affordable housing to people, we can work with them on other skills development to help them obtain employment, get connected to the community and volunteer.”
Moser said the foundation broke ground on the 1,850-square-foot facility in October 2020 and anticipates completion in July. The home will have four efficiency apartments with two shared bathrooms, a shared living area and shared laundry area for four clients with disabilities.
The nonprofit organization was awarded with the property in early 2020 from the city via the Neighborhood Lift program, which started in 2017 and identifies tax delinquent and derelict properties and structures that could see a second chance at usage.
Michelle Schuelke, Community Development Block Grant program manager for the city, said the Neighborhood Lift program was created to target the affordable housing issue.
“Sometimes contractors overlook infill properties because of a number of challenges,” she said. “We want to make sure (properties) fit for the city and subrecipients. That’s the goal, to take these underutilized pockets of land and create housing.”
The city estimates a 1.4% average population growth each year since 2000. Pennington County saw a 2% growth rate in new property in 2020 over 2019.
Schuelke said the city identifies properties that can still be used for housing and then decides what needs to be done for development. She said derelict properties may require demolition while others may need hazard mitigation, which are both contracted out using CDBG funds for eligible properties.
Properties are then put into an application process exclusively for nonprofit organizations, which would be required to submit a proposal with the application. Once awarded, the winning nonprofit would be able to start taking soil samples, go through the engineering process, and apply for development permits just like any other project.
Schuelke said the program started small and just has the property on Curtis Street and one on St. Cloud Street, which may open for another application cycle, although nothing has been decided yet.
“Like a lot of new programs, it takes time to prepare policies and procedures,” she said. “We gained momentum last year since we had the first project take root.”
The city will issue public announcements for application cycles for properties and CDBG funding.
About six staff members from the city's Community Development department presented on ongoing and future programs within the city. The CDBG, current planning and long-range planning divisions all have affordable housing projects as the focus for future development.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —