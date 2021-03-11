City finds housing opportunities through Neighborhood Lift program

Four individuals will be able to live independently through a Black Hills Works Foundation development through the city’s Neighborhood Lift program.

“Housing is such a necessity for anybody,” said Carrie Moser, director of engagement for the Black Hills Works Foundation. “It’s one of those basic needs that people have, so once we’re able to provide safe and affordable housing to people, we can work with them on other skills development to help them obtain employment, get connected to the community and volunteer.”

Moser said the foundation broke ground on the 1,850-square-foot facility in October 2020 and anticipates completion in July. The home will have four efficiency apartments with two shared bathrooms, a shared living area and shared laundry area for four clients with disabilities.

The nonprofit organization was awarded with the property in early 2020 from the city via the Neighborhood Lift program, which started in 2017 and identifies tax delinquent and derelict properties and structures that could see a second chance at usage.

Michelle Schuelke, Community Development Block Grant program manager for the city, said the Neighborhood Lift program was created to target the affordable housing issue.