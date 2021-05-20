 Skip to main content
City garbage trucks name contest winners revealed
A garbage truck picks up trash in Rapid City. The nine winners and names for the city's garbage trucks were announced Thursday.

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

Nine winners of the 315 suggested names for the city's garbage trucks were announced Thursday afternoon.

The trucks will be named "Sir Dumps A Lot" suggested by Megan Raftery, "Cindersmella" suggested by Ann Eads, "Mt. Trashmore" suggested by Rene Larson, "Obi-One-Can-Only" suggested by Conni Ostendorf, "Litter Gitter" suggested by Aaron Wirtz, "Cruncher the Muncher" suggested by Gina Lemon, "Smashasaurus" suggested by Heather Jeffery, "Brutus" suggested by Lorinne Sachau and "Oscar" suggested by Bobbie Klaski.

A total of 811 votes were cast during the voting phase of the contest that began earlier this year when the city asked the public for submissions to name nine city garbage trucks. 

The 315 suggestions were cut to 35 finalists.

The top selections and the winners who suggested the names were announced during National Public Works Week activities at Main Street Square Thursday.

Winners received prizes donated by The Monument and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. The winners will also be invited to the Rapid City Landfill on National Garbage Man Day, June 17, to place magnetic signs projecting the names on the garbage trucks.

“The purpose of the contest was to put a ‘name’ to the ‘face’ behind garbage collection,” said Shannon Truax of the city’s Public Works Department.  “Today’s announcement coincides with National Public Works Week, which is an opportunity to promote and reflect on the great work of our public works staff and crews, which includes our solid waste and collection workers.”

Jancie Knight, outreach coordinator for the City’s Solid Waste Division, was impressed with the public’s response to the contest.

“It was an overwhelming response, both in the hundreds of names that were submitted but also with the number of votes cast,” Knight said.  “People were excited about the contest.  Their submissions were very creative and the winning entries really puts an identity to the trucks, the crews and to the work of the solid waste division and the public works department in general.”

The announcement highlighted Thursday’s National Public Works Week activities in Main Street Square.  National Public Works Week is observed locally and nationally May 16-22.

