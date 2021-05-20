City garbage trucks name contest winners revealed

Nine winners of the 315 suggested names for the city's garbage trucks were announced Thursday afternoon.

The trucks will be named "Sir Dumps A Lot" suggested by Megan Raftery, "Cindersmella" suggested by Ann Eads, "Mt. Trashmore" suggested by Rene Larson, "Obi-One-Can-Only" suggested by Conni Ostendorf, "Litter Gitter" suggested by Aaron Wirtz, "Cruncher the Muncher" suggested by Gina Lemon, "Smashasaurus" suggested by Heather Jeffery, "Brutus" suggested by Lorinne Sachau and "Oscar" suggested by Bobbie Klaski.

A total of 811 votes were cast during the voting phase of the contest that began earlier this year when the city asked the public for submissions to name nine city garbage trucks.

The 315 suggestions were cut to 35 finalists.

The top selections and the winners who suggested the names were announced during National Public Works Week activities at Main Street Square Thursday.

Winners received prizes donated by The Monument and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. The winners will also be invited to the Rapid City Landfill on National Garbage Man Day, June 17, to place magnetic signs projecting the names on the garbage trucks.