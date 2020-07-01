City government offices to close for Independence Day holiday

City government offices to close for Independence Day holiday

City government offices, as well as Rapid Transit Service and Rapid City Public Library operations, will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day. 

According to a news release from the city, Rapid Transit Service operations, including RapidRide and Dial-a-Ride, will be closed Friday and Saturday, and will resume operations Monday.

The Rapid City Public Library will be closed Friday and Saturday and will be open Sunday.

