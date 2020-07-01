City government offices to close for Independence Day holiday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City government offices, as well as Rapid Transit Service and Rapid City Public Library operations, will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day.

According to a news release from the city, Rapid Transit Service operations, including RapidRide and Dial-a-Ride, will be closed Friday and Saturday, and will resume operations Monday.

The Rapid City Public Library will be closed Friday and Saturday and will be open Sunday.

