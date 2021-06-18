City government remains open today in Rapid City; state, federal workers get holiday

Journal Staff
It is a federal holiday in observance of Juneteenth, however, City offices are open. That includes the Rapid City Landfill, and trash is being collected on a normal schedule today, according to officials with the Solid Waste Division.
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Thursday that Friday would be a holiday for state workers. Federal workers also learned that they would also get today off for Juneteenth.
