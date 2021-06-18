 Skip to main content
City government remains open today in Rapid City; state, federal workers get holiday
City government remains open today in Rapid City; state, federal workers get holiday

Rapid City Hall

Rapid City Hall 

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

It is a federal holiday in observance of Juneteenth, however, City offices are open. That includes the Rapid City Landfill, and trash is being collected on a normal schedule today, according to officials with the Solid Waste Division. 

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Thursday that Friday would be a holiday for state workers. Federal workers also learned that they would also get today off for Juneteenth.

