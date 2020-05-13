City government will be making budget cuts, mayor says

Rapid City's economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic is expected to force city government to make $7 million in budget cuts for the remainder of the 2020 fiscal year and $3 million in cuts for 2021, Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday.
Allender will make his budget recommendations to the City Council at the 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting.
"The poor economy and performance of certain businesses that seem to gather crowds — restaurants, theaters, bars, the hospitality industry — is really hurting because first of all that requires discretionary spending of our consumers. Secondly, those were the things targeted first by the CDC for closure, and so there is low confidence with consumers that those are safe places to go," Allender said at a news conference. "They collect a good share of sales tax for the city of Rapid City and the state of South Dakota... We expect that to be 10 or more percent reduced this year."
Allender said the tourist season is also expected to be much slower this year, causing additional loss of revenue. With a shorter season because of COVID-19 concerns and group tour cancellations, the mayor said projections show lower sales tax and occupancy taxes and seasonal unemployment will have a big impact.
Traffic at Rapid City Regional Airport is also down substantially, showing the impact of the coronavirus. Allender said April saw a 92% reduction in passengers and year-to-date traffic count is down 30%.
With less revenue for city coffers, Allender said budget cuts are inevitable.
"The city will remove about 11% of its general fund budget to re-designate spending authority for a lesser amount. Because 44% of our general fund is funded by sales tax, it has a huge impact," he said.
The city will be looking at additional reductions in staffing, reduced non-essential services and delayed turnaround times for some projects. Allender said. He will present the plan to the public on Monday.
Some seasonal services, like Rapid Transit System's City View Trolley, will not be operating through June. The service will be re-evaluated in mid-June.
However as business in downtown restaurants continue to grow, Allender said the city will reinstate the requirement to pay for parking at meters on June 1.
Allender said the rest of 2020 will continue to be a struggle, but he believes the economy and tourist industry will begin to rebound in 2021 and possibly be close to normal in 2022.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
