City having problems filling minimum-wage seasonal jobs

He said the city increased pay to the minimum wage and wages could increase depending on the number of seasons someone has worked with the city before. The minimum wage in South Dakota is $9.45 per hour.

Priscilla Dominguez, director of corporate sales and marketing for The Monument, said the Civic Center is facing a lack of applicants as well.

She said the center typically relies on 600-700 part-time employees who work as ushers, operations, facilities, maintenance and food and beverage. The amount of seasonal and part-time workers available to assist with events is down by as much as 75%.

“Unemployment rates are low, so it’s hard to fill jobs on a part-time seasonal basis,” she said. “It’s a competitive market, so we’re investigating all the ways to look at things differently to generate more employees.”

Civic Center positions start at $9.45 per hour and increase depending on the position.

Dominguez said the center will never turn away events, but they may change how they staff certain areas or what the center offers. She said they’re also looking for ways to actively seek employees.