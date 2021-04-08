City having problems filling minimum-wage seasonal jobs

At least one pool could remain closed this summer if the city isn't able to hire more lifeguards.
City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the city has 40 vacant positions as of Thursday afternoon.
“It’s never been that extreme close to the summer,” he said.
Applications opened for seasonal city positions in February with the announcement of city pools opening for the summer.
Parks and Recreation director Jeff Biegler said the city typically has about 300 seasonal workers to supplement full-time staff.
“We wouldn’t be able to operate in the manner we do without them,” he said.
The city pools were closed in last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the city didn’t need seasonal employees.
Seasonal positions include lifeguards, park maintenance, golf course maintenance, forestry and irrigation workers, personal trainers, concession and landscape maintenance.
Biegler said maintenance for city parks is also in jeopardy, although no parks will close. There could be a reduction in how often the grass is mowed and weeded.
He said the city increased pay to the minimum wage and wages could increase depending on the number of seasons someone has worked with the city before. The minimum wage in South Dakota is $9.45 per hour.
Priscilla Dominguez, director of corporate sales and marketing for The Monument, said the Civic Center is facing a lack of applicants as well.
She said the center typically relies on 600-700 part-time employees who work as ushers, operations, facilities, maintenance and food and beverage. The amount of seasonal and part-time workers available to assist with events is down by as much as 75%.
“Unemployment rates are low, so it’s hard to fill jobs on a part-time seasonal basis,” she said. “It’s a competitive market, so we’re investigating all the ways to look at things differently to generate more employees.”
Civic Center positions start at $9.45 per hour and increase depending on the position.
Dominguez said the center will never turn away events, but they may change how they staff certain areas or what the center offers. She said they’re also looking for ways to actively seek employees.
Usually anyone 16 years or older is welcome to apply to open positions.
“We’ll take anyone, they don’t have to have specific experience,” Dominguez said. “We’re looking for fun and outgoing personalities. We hire people that like people. We’re in the business of hospitality and outgoing friendly faces.”
Applications for city and civic center jobs can be found online at www.rcgov.org. For more information about City Parks and Recreation seasonal positions, call 605-394-4175 or the Roosevelt Swim Center at 605-394-5223.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —