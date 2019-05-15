The Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is hosting an open house tonight on its study of Rapid City's east corridor at Western Dakota Tech beginning at 5 p.m.
Officials from the organization, as well as from Rapid City and the State Department of Transportation, will be available at the meeting for informal discussion with members of the public.
The East Rapid City Corridor Study, as it is officially titled, has sought to analyze traffic on East North Street, East Omaha Street/Highway 44 and Cambell Street, which the organization says forms the "backbone of Rapid City’s east side arterial road network."
In light of recent and continuing real estate developments in the area, the organization hopes to subsequently craft recommendations and strategies for infrastructure improvement along those roads to maintain its safety and potential for mobility.