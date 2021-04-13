City hopes to save $6 million by refinancing bonds

Rapid City could save an estimated $6 million through a resolution that would refinance part of the 2018 bond payments.
The council will hear the resolution at its 12:30 p.m. working session meeting on Wednesday. The resolution would allow for the issuance of Sales Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds to refund and redeem the series 2018 Bonds and to pay the costs of issuance of bonds. If approved, the refinancing would shave off two years from the debt schedule.
Finance director Pauline Sumption said the 2018 bonds had a 30 year retirement. By increasing the payments based on the sales tax receipts, the city could pay off the bonds by 2046 rather than 2048.
The council will also hear a facility agreement with the Badlands Sabres Hockey Group for Roosevelt Ice Arena. The group would be under contract with the city for three years with an automatic renewal for three years unless notification of at least 180 days prior to the end of the lease.
The group would pay a base fee of $116 per hour for preseason, regular season and postseason games and a base fee of $78 per hour for practices and camps.
The arena must be used a minimum of 24 times on Friday and Saturday dates between Sept. 1 and April 15 and practices will be 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, according to the agreement.
License fees will increase by 5% each year. The city is also entitled to 25% of game receipts, and must provide up to 20 tickets per event as a giveaway or team comp tickets.
A purchase agreement for $150,000 between the city and Benneco for deeds for park lots and vacated upper Pines Drive in the Pine Heights subdivision will also be on the agenda. The purchase would help the city improve the Skyline Drive right-of-way, which is scheduled for work in 2023. It would include drainage improvements along with pavement maintenance.
During the meeting, the council will discuss an ordinance on nuisance sidewalks that would create a new process for notification and abatements, and amend Rapid City Municipal Code so the council could follow the process as provided in law.
The city would have to mail notices of a hearing on a proposed resolution of necessity for the sidewalk to be constructed to the property owners whose property is affected by the resolution, and published in the newspaper.
The council will also discuss an appeal by DEVCOR on an exception request denial to allow high density polyethylene (HDPE) water service instead of copper tubing from the water main to the curb stop.
The appeal is for a portion of the Less Eisenbran Subdivisions and Less Winton Subdivision to replace a water line from the main to curb box.
City staff recommends denying the appeal as City Standard Specifications doesn’t allow the use of HDPE water services in rights-of-way. The exception request was originally denied April 6 stating there was “no reasonable justification to warrant granting an exception.”
According to city paperwork, the Public Works approved an exception to the standard for a 1-inch to 2-inch HDPE water service pipe on private property in 2018.
The City Attorney’s office will present an agreement between the city and Dennis Zandstra Real Estate Holdings for Tax Increment Finance District 65 Minnesota Street Certified Costs.
The TIF district was established in 2007 to assist in the development of property adjacent to Plum Creek and Elks County Estates, according to city documents. The agreement the council will discuss will help all parties resolve outstanding issues about the reimbursable project costs.
Total certified costs, excluding interest, reimbursable to developers, would change from $5,367,237.33 to $5,609,752.08 for Developer SST, and from $931,515.32 to $934,647.04 for Developer DZREH.
The council will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers in City Hall.
