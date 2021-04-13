City hopes to save $6 million by refinancing bonds

License fees will increase by 5% each year. The city is also entitled to 25% of game receipts, and must provide up to 20 tickets per event as a giveaway or team comp tickets.

A purchase agreement for $150,000 between the city and Benneco for deeds for park lots and vacated upper Pines Drive in the Pine Heights subdivision will also be on the agenda. The purchase would help the city improve the Skyline Drive right-of-way, which is scheduled for work in 2023. It would include drainage improvements along with pavement maintenance.

During the meeting, the council will discuss an ordinance on nuisance sidewalks that would create a new process for notification and abatements, and amend Rapid City Municipal Code so the council could follow the process as provided in law.

The city would have to mail notices of a hearing on a proposed resolution of necessity for the sidewalk to be constructed to the property owners whose property is affected by the resolution, and published in the newspaper.

The council will also discuss an appeal by DEVCOR on an exception request denial to allow high density polyethylene (HDPE) water service instead of copper tubing from the water main to the curb stop.