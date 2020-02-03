City hosting 'Coffee with Planners' session Wednesday

The city of Rapid City's Department of Community Development will be hosting its quarterly 'Coffee With Planners' event at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The public is invited.

The hour-long session will feature a trio of tabletop discussion topics, offering participants the opportunity to rotate to three discussion tables. Table discussions at this week's session will include an 'Ask A Planner' table where city planners and other officials will be available to address many planning, zoning and development-related topics and issues.

Other topics will include an update to the Metropolitan Transportation Plan and Dark Sky Friendly Lighting in commercial and residential developments.

"These informal coffee sessions are well-attended and provide us with a great exchange of ideas and feedback with planners, developers and the general public, to provide updates and an opportunity for their questions to be addressed," said Community Development Director Ken Young. "These discussions are always quite productive for City staff and participants."

The coffee events are held quarterly. Coffee, bagels and doughnuts will be provided.

