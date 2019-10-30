Proposed changes to Rapid City's tax increment financing (TIF) policies will be the focus of an open house next week hosted by the Department of Community Development. The session begins at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in City Hall's Council Chambers. The public is invited.
For several months, department staff have been working on a resolution with changes to existing tax increment financing policies. The purpose of the open house is to share specifics to the draft resolution and gain public feedback and input. The department plans to bring the resolution forward for city committee and council consideration in November.
"Tax increment financing has been an important tool and resource to promote growth and development in Rapid City dating back to the 1980s," said Ken Young, director of the Department of Community Development. "The goal in bringing the resolution forward is to make TIFs a stronger and more efficient resource that will result in continued growth and development for the community moving forward."
The open house will include a presentation from city staff and an opportunity for questions and feedback from the public.