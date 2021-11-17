 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

City hosting Salvation Army's Angel Trees

City Hall Angel Tree

The Angel Tree at City Hall. There are four city offices with angel trees this year where people can pick up a gift tag containing a child's holiday gift wish, shop for the item, and bring the gift back to the office unwrapped.

 Courtesy photo

Four city offices will be home to the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program through Dec. 13.

City Hall, the Rapid City Fire Department's Main Street building, the Public Safety Building on Kansas City Street, and Roosevelt Park Ice Arena on Waterloo Street will all have angel trees where members of the public can donate gifts for children.

Each tree will have gift tags with a child's holiday gift wish. Members from the public can pick up a tag, purchase a gift and bring it back to the original location unwrapped. Those who participate could also purchase the gift online and have the toy shipped directly to the Salvation Army of the Black Hills.

At City Hall, gift tags can be picked up in the lobby and unwrapped gifts can be placed at the tree or taken to the Mayor's Office on the third floor. At the Fire Department, gift tags and gifts are placed below the tree. When the tags are gone, members of the public can still drop off unwrapped gifts that will be donated to the salvation Army.

There will also be angel trees at Monument Health, Black Hills Federal Credit Union locations, Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens high schools, local Walmart stores and the Salvation Army office at 405 N. Cherry Street.

For a full list of locations, call Salvation Army Black Hills at 605-342-0982.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 13

Your Two Cents for Nov. 13

Grandview Elementary just had to be closed for a week and a half due to a COVID outbreak. The school board’s ingenious solution? Stop testing!…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

It has been about 14 months since the AG struck and killed a man but our state legislature is still "unsure" what to really do about it and ho…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

I strongly support testing for COVID in schools but object to being vaccinated in the schools. Testing is safe and does not disrupt everyone's…

Watch Now: Related Video

Number of smokers worldwide shrinking, WHO says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News