City hosting Salvation Army's Angel Trees

Four city offices will be home to the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program through Dec. 13.

City Hall, the Rapid City Fire Department's Main Street building, the Public Safety Building on Kansas City Street, and Roosevelt Park Ice Arena on Waterloo Street will all have angel trees where members of the public can donate gifts for children.

Each tree will have gift tags with a child's holiday gift wish. Members from the public can pick up a tag, purchase a gift and bring it back to the original location unwrapped. Those who participate could also purchase the gift online and have the toy shipped directly to the Salvation Army of the Black Hills.

At City Hall, gift tags can be picked up in the lobby and unwrapped gifts can be placed at the tree or taken to the Mayor's Office on the third floor. At the Fire Department, gift tags and gifts are placed below the tree. When the tags are gone, members of the public can still drop off unwrapped gifts that will be donated to the salvation Army.

There will also be angel trees at Monument Health, Black Hills Federal Credit Union locations, Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens high schools, local Walmart stores and the Salvation Army office at 405 N. Cherry Street.

For a full list of locations, call Salvation Army Black Hills at 605-342-0982.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

