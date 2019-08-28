Rapid City leaders took formal steps Wednesday toward the adoption of a policy that aims to stimulate the development of more affordable housing.
That policy — which among other things calls for the creation of an official city plan for affordable housing — was approved by the city's Legal and Finance committee. The city's Planning Commission OK'd it at a meeting last week.
The resolution to adopt the policy now heads to the Rapid City Council, which is scheduled to vote on it Tuesday.
The affordable-housing plan will be developed by city administrators with input from a citizen advisory board that is yet to be formed, according to city Community Development Director Ken Young. The plan for that board is to include stakeholders from the local development industry, Young said, including construction firm professionals.
For the purpose of the plan, the city will define affordable housing as costing less than 30 percent of a household's gross monthly income. To encourage the development of houses and apartments that fit that bill, according to a copy of the policy, the city is looking at options that range from less expensive building permits and municipal fees to zoning changes.
The latter would require developers to include affordable housing options in their construction projects. Another option, according to the document, would be to allow for the development of smaller and hopefully less expensive properties, homes and apartments.
As soon as next month, Young said that a proposal regulating the construction of accessory dwelling units could come before the council. Homeowners may potentially be able to add accessory units, also known as pool houses and granny flats, directly onto their houses or site freestanding ones on their property.
The policy's inclusion of specific language on accessory dwelling units was met with disapproval from Councilwoman Becky Drury, though Young said it does not bind the council to enact an ordinance that regulates them. The policy passed out of committee on Wednesday with support from council members Lance Lehmann, Chad Lewis, Darla Drew and Ritchie Nordstrom.
Work on the affordable housing plan will be informed partly by a recently conducted survey that the city circulated on the subject. A 2018 Black Hills Knowledge Network study that found a high demand for affordable housing will also be used.
Young said the governments of other cities, such as Denver, Minneapolis and Sioux Falls, have made similar attempts to address affordable housing through policy.
Young said the city has not yet set a firm completion date for the plan, but that it hopes to develop one quickly.
"I would hope that within about six months that we could have a plan ready," he said after Wednesday's meeting.