 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

City issues $91 million in building permits in first three months of year

  • 0

Rapid City has a higher valuation of building permits between January and March despite fewer permits compared to the past three years.

The city has issued 585 building permits over three months with a combined valuation of $91,445,506. In 2021 in the same time frame, the city issued 877 permits with a total valuation of $74,813,315 million.

In 2020, the city issues 635 building permits with a valuation of $51,847,283 and 537 permits in 2019 with a valuation of $60,022,860.

The city issued 248 building permits in March 2022 with a valuation of $31.03 million, the highest permit valuation total for the month since 2016.

Seven permits were valued at more than $1 million last month, including permits to Red River Valley Investment for a 15-unit apartment complexes on Valley Drive, both valued at $1,939,180.

The city also issued a $1.5 million permit to Dakota Heartland Inc. for a 12-plex on Neel Street; a $1.35 million permit to Boom Investments for a 16-plex on Degeest Drive; a $1.2 million permit to Enchanted for the Enchanted Apartments on Fifth Street; another $1.2 million permit to Rapid City Marlin for the Marlin Drive Townhouses; and a $1,059,186 permit to Foster Rentals for the Fun Zone addition on Stumer Road.

People are also reading…

The city issued 173 building permits in February with a total valuation of $46,259,726 and 164 building permits in January with a total valuation of $14,155,480.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High tech golf sports bar opening

High tech golf sports bar opening

Black Hills golfers never have to miss a game again because of bad weather. X Golf Rapid City is bringing year-round, indoor high-tech golfing…

Your Two Cents for April 1

Your Two Cents for April 1

Rapid City and the Black Hills are an incredible place to live but living here depends entirely on having access to adequate safe water. Prote…

Your Two Cents for April 2

Your Two Cents for April 2

I feel sick every time I read how Mr. Boever received multiple traumatic injuries in his death from AG Ravensborg and it never occurred to him…

Watch Now: Related Video

'Candles' lit to protect vineyard from cold in France

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News