City issues $91 million in building permits in first three months of year

Rapid City has a higher valuation of building permits between January and March despite fewer permits compared to the past three years.

The city has issued 585 building permits over three months with a combined valuation of $91,445,506. In 2021 in the same time frame, the city issued 877 permits with a total valuation of $74,813,315 million.

In 2020, the city issues 635 building permits with a valuation of $51,847,283 and 537 permits in 2019 with a valuation of $60,022,860.

The city issued 248 building permits in March 2022 with a valuation of $31.03 million, the highest permit valuation total for the month since 2016.

Seven permits were valued at more than $1 million last month, including permits to Red River Valley Investment for a 15-unit apartment complexes on Valley Drive, both valued at $1,939,180.

The city also issued a $1.5 million permit to Dakota Heartland Inc. for a 12-plex on Neel Street; a $1.35 million permit to Boom Investments for a 16-plex on Degeest Drive; a $1.2 million permit to Enchanted for the Enchanted Apartments on Fifth Street; another $1.2 million permit to Rapid City Marlin for the Marlin Drive Townhouses; and a $1,059,186 permit to Foster Rentals for the Fun Zone addition on Stumer Road.

The city issued 173 building permits in February with a total valuation of $46,259,726 and 164 building permits in January with a total valuation of $14,155,480.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0