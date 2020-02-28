City issues $10 million in building permits in January

Rapid City's Building Services Division issued 226 building permits in January with a total valuation of $10,317,589.

The list includes Rapid City Club For Boys Inc. for additions/alterations at 320 N. Fourth Street — $1,254,500; Pilot Properties LLC for the Pilot 12 Plex at 4114 Berniece Street — $1.2 million; and Black Hills Works Foundation for a group home at 314 Wright Street — $1,076.062.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Other top-valued permits issued in January went to C2RC LLC for alterations at the Veterans Center, 21 E. Omaha for $990,000 and to Kohl's Illinois, Inc. for re-roofing of the facility at 737 Disk Drive for $294,091.

"January was a solid month for permit activity," said Ken Young, director of the Community Development Department. "Total valuation was comparable to the year before and down overall from recent years when the city issued some very high-valued permits."

Last month's valuation total is the lowest in January since 2015. Each January from 2016-19, the city issued high-valued single permits. The permit total is the second-highest number of permits issued for January in the past six years and fourth highest since 2009. The valuation total of $10.31 million compares to $11.95 million in valuation from the permits issued in January 2019.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0