City issues more than $3 million in building permits for roof work in July

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drive through Rapid City neighborhoods this summer and some of the most common sounds heard are those coming from nail guns and roofing hammers.

The city's Building Services Division issued nearly 500 more building permits over the first seven months of the year, compared to the same period a year ago. In July alone, the city issued 561 permits — the second highest number issued for the month of July. The total permit valuation last month came in at $16,472,913.

For the year, the city has issued 2,407 building permits with a total valuation of $110,050,303. From January through July 2019, the city issued 1,916 building permits with a total valuation of $117,087,175.

A total of 351 residential roofing permits were issued in July with a valuation total of more than $3,077,498.

Top-valued permits issued by the city in July included: TW Rapid City Real Estate LLC for Tidal Wave Auto Spa at 1105 E. North Street ($2,497,008); Abbott House, 2003 Provider Boulevard ($1,053,656); the Civic Center Arena fire sprinkler system at 444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road ($788,350); Two Dogs LLC for Black Hills Chiropractic at 1120, W. Rapid Street ($759,102) and a grading permit to Black Hills Power, Inc. for the Lange Substation at 2550 Tatanka Road ($490,000).

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0