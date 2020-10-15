City issues yard waste compost advisory after herbicide discovered

The city has issued a Yard Waste Compost Advisory for those who purchased compost from the Rapid City Solid Waste Facility.

One of the three herbicides detected is a persistent herbicide, which means it doesn’t break down quickly. Some persistent herbicides can be detected in soil or compost from several months to several years.

The herbicides present in the test were Clopyralid, the persistent herbicide; MCPP and Quinclorac. Barber said the persistent herbicide has a 1-2 year half-life to break down or dissipate.

Herbicides are toxic to plants and used to destroy unwanted growth. It’s also known as weedkiller. City Solid Waste Superintendent Jeff Barber said the herbicide won’t affect grasses or turf, but it will impact broad leaf plants like garden plants, ornamental plants and flowers.

Barber said if the compost is used in gardens, it could stunt plants’ growth, slow down the grow and reduce fruit bearing.

According to the advisory, the division does not use herbicides in the composting process, and the ones detected likely arrived in the feed stock for the yard waste compost. The feed stock consists of yard waste such as leaves, branches and grass and other organic material.

