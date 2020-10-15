City issues yard waste compost advisory after herbicide discovered

The city has issued a Yard Waste Compost Advisory for those who purchased compost from the Rapid City Solid Waste Facility.
One of the three herbicides detected is a persistent herbicide, which means it doesn’t break down quickly. Some persistent herbicides can be detected in soil or compost from several months to several years.
The herbicides present in the test were Clopyralid, the persistent herbicide; MCPP and Quinclorac. Barber said the persistent herbicide has a 1-2 year half-life to break down or dissipate.
Herbicides are toxic to plants and used to destroy unwanted growth. It’s also known as weedkiller. City Solid Waste Superintendent Jeff Barber said the herbicide won’t affect grasses or turf, but it will impact broad leaf plants like garden plants, ornamental plants and flowers.
Barber said if the compost is used in gardens, it could stunt plants’ growth, slow down the grow and reduce fruit bearing.
According to the advisory, the division does not use herbicides in the composting process, and the ones detected likely arrived in the feed stock for the yard waste compost. The feed stock consists of yard waste such as leaves, branches and grass and other organic material.
“We will keep testing different feed stocks from the public and commercial (feed stock),” Barber said.
The division is conducting extensive testing for all its compost products and feed stocks to identify where the herbicides may have entered the process.
Barber said the division has been herbicide-free for decades.
“It hasn’t been an issue until now,” he said. “This is all new to us.”
According to the release, the compost was tested because someone purchasing it asked if there were herbicides present.
Barber said the division doesn’t typically test for herbicide and hasn’t since 2015. He said they typically test for a 30:1 carbon to nitrogen ratio for the compost. They also make sure the compost sits at a 140 to 160 degrees Fahrenheit for 14 days.
Compost sales stopped early last week due to the positive test and will resume sales while telling the public about the presence of the herbicide.
Barber said his department will hand out pamphlets for those purchasing compost and more information can be found at rcgov.org. The public can also contact 605-355-3496 for more information.
