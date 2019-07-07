Rapid City leaders have written to the the U.S. Department of Transportation in hopes of securing funding for the reconstruction of the intersection at Interstate 90 and LaCrosse Street.
Letters that Mayor Steve Allender and Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson authored in support of the state DOT's application to a federal grant program were approved Monday by the Rapid City Council. That program — known as Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD — could cover up to 60 percent of costs for the $12.9 million project.
Plans to rebuild the interchange, which according to city documents was constructed in 1983, have been "in the works for numerous years," City Planner Kip Harrington said Tuesday. The project is one of several that the Rapid City Metropolitan Planning Organization included in the 2018 edition of the Transportation Improvement Program, its annual list of works recommended for completion in the next four years.
The goal of the project is twofold, according to Mike Carlson, the state DOT's engineer for the Rapid City region: improve the flow of traffic and upgrade an aging piece of state-owned infrastructure.
"That bridge is nearing its end," he said Tuesday, estimating later that approximately 13,000 vehicles use it each day.
Reconstructing the junction, a process scheduled to begin in 2020, will involve rebuilding it as a diverging diamond interchange, a type of structure that Harrington said eases traffic congestion. He said that it would be the first of its kind in South Dakota.
Carlson said that the project's fate is not contingent on a BUILD grant but that receiving one would free up money for other projects. The state DOT applied for one last year, he said, but had its request denied.
“We’ve got the funding in place,” he said. “This won’t make or break this project.”
By writing to the U.S. DOT, Allender and Larson, who also serves as chair of the Metropolitan Planning Organization's executive policy, hope to boost the state DOT's odds of receiving funding through the program. Their identical letters state that the "major retail area" that the junction services is in need of a newer, safer junction that can handle higher volumes of motor traffic.