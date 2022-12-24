City leadership aims to maintain Rapid City's small-town feel

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part one in a series on housing in Rapid City and the surrounding area.

Although Rapid City is rapidly increasing in population at a rate faster than Denver, some city leaders are trying to prevent mirroring the Mile High City.

Between 1980 and 2020, Rapid City saw an overall 60.68% increase in population, or an increase of 28,210, while Denver saw an overall 45.23% increase in population, or a total of 222,836 people.

Rapid City was named one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the Midwest in 2022 with a 1.9% growth rate, about triple the national average, between 2020 and 2021. The city was ranked at number 36 for growth rate, faster than Phoenix, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Collins, Billings, Reno, Charlotte and Sioux Falls.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said from a land use perspective, Rapid City will see similar expansions to residential and commercial developments, which will include tourism and technical employment opportunities, to Denver. She also said the city has a growing medical community similar to what Denver experienced 40 years ago and is still experiencing now, but there’s a “significant difference.”

“Rapid City is unique, unique in the opportunities that it provides,” she said. "There is a character about this city that is palatable. We are charged as the gatekeepers to ensure that that character is not lost.”

Projected area growth

In October, Elevate Rapid City Housing Coordinator Laura Jones presented preliminary data from a housing study conducted through Elevate Rapid City in partnership with the Black Hills Community Foundation, the Vucurevich Foundation and the City of Rapid City to the Rapid City Council. She said the surrounding area will likely need almost 10,000 additional rental units and single-family homes by 2030 to meet with projected demand.

She said the 9,588 households projected for 2030 was calculated through building permit data from 2020 and 2021, the vacancy rate and desired vacancy rate. Rapid City itself has a projected household need of 5,908 while its surrounding area needs 3,680 homes. That includes Box Elder, Summerset, Piedmont and Sturgis.

Between 2010 and 2020, Rapid City saw a 15% growth in population, or about 10,397 citizens or about 2,600 households.

Jones said in a separate interview with the Journal in October that the entire area, including Pennington and Meade counties, saw about 15,600 additional people, or 5,400 households. By 2030, there could be 14,500 additional people.

“That population increase does include natural growth, migration and also (Ellsworth Air Force) base expansion,” she said.

Rapid City’s gatekeepers

Rapid City’s Long-Range Planning Manager Kip Harrington grew up in Rapid City. He said like many of his friends in high school, he couldn’t wait to leave the area. They all went to school somewhere else and started their careers outside of Rapid City, but many returned.

“You don’t realize what you have until you go to other places and see there’s something special about Rapid City,” Harrington said.

Harrington and his family lived in Denver for 11 years and moved there in 1989. He said it was a big city but still felt like a small town. He said traffic wasn’t horrible and he could still bump into people he knew at the grocery store.

However, 11 years later, it had changed.

“It had gotten just so big so fast to me,” Harrington said. “Traffic was a nightmare all the time and you just didn’t have that same sense of… it didn’t feel as much like home. It didn’t really feel like a place that I wanted to live anymore.”

Between 1990 and 2000, Denver grew by 18.61% in population. In that same time, Rapid City grew 9.32%.

Fisher said the same character Harrington described Denver as having is what Rapid City has now, and it’s the character city staff would like to keep.

Keeping that feel is accomplished through the city’s comprehensive plan and seven core values that help preserve the integrity and character of the community, she said.

They include a balanced pattern of growth; a vibrant, livable community; a safe, healthy, inclusive and skilled community; efficient transportation and infrastructure systems; economic stability and growth; providing outstanding recreational and cultural opportunities; and responsive, accessible and effective governance.

The comprehensive plan is a guide for city staff and leadership, and developers hoping to build in the area.

When development occurs, each project is vetted to ensure it lands on as many of the core values as possible, Fisher said.

Rapid City is growing a little faster than the national average, but anticipated growth can be anyone’s guess, Harrington said. He completed growth projections as part of the city’s utility system master plan and then the pandemic hit, he added. Shortly after, Ellsworth Air Force Base announced its B-21 Raider expansion, which the city didn’t account for, so the city will start reevaluating those projections in 2023.

The city typically does projections every five years for the metropolitan transportation plan.

Ready or not, growth is coming

Elevate Rapid City President/CEO Tom Johnson said his organization and the Rapid City community has a moral and ethical responsibility to make sure everyone has a place to live as the area continues to grow.

“I know that everybody that’s in Rapid City trying to work on this problem, they’re doing the best they can and so there’s no blame to go around,” Johnson said. “It’s just that it’s never enough. You wake up in the morning, you just feel like there’s this sensation that you’re not quite there, there’s always a demand that’s greater and greater and greater and you’ve got to do more."

Elevate Rapid City certainly feels the pressure, he said, which is why they hired Laura Jones as their housing coordinator, and partnered with the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, John T. Vucurevich Foundation and Rapid City Strategic Housing Trust Fund.

Johnson said the city is currently behind by 3,000 housing units.

He also said gentrification is a big concern.

“We’ve got to have, specifically, housing across the spectrum for people,” he said. “There’s just no question that we have to have those housing options, and if you don’t have enough housing like we’re seeing right now, what happens is those folks who don’t have those high incomes, they get pushed out into options that aren’t ideal for any of us. Some of them have to resort to even being houseless, and we certainly don’t want that to happen.”

Harrington said the city has looked at the next 20 to 25 years for the transportation plan and uses it to prioritize projects and find where growth is occurring. He said one issue is the drainage system since Rapid City is in the hills and has “some serious topography challenges.”

He also said the city is always looking at other ways to expand the city’s non-motorized network, but it is a matter of funding.

“Everything costs money. Construction projects are skyrocketing, so that money that we may like to allocate to some of these other things really it’s not available right now because we just have to keep the city functioning at the highest level possible,” Harrington said. “We need to just keep our streets in good condition, we need to keep water and sewer flowing, and that takes a lot of money.”

Each housing development does come with a traffic impact study requirement. However, Harrington said there is only so much real estate to add additional lanes. He said the city does try to get ahead and provide alternate routing possibilities.

Fisher said the city’s master utility plan identifies where development should be, and if a developer doesn’t follow the plan, it can be extremely costly with additional materials to help things flow.

Harrington said while the city does have some underutilized areas for housing, they may start looking at building up instead of out in the future.

Fisher said that would be a change that would have to be made through a zoning ordinance, but the office has several planner positions open and everyone has a full workload. She said once they are fully staffed, they have a list of ordinance amendments they will be bringing forward, many of which will address the issue of sprawl and increasing density.