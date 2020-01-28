City letters upset airport tenant as board considers raising lease rates

Landeen claimed the tension at the airport was being led by one particular tenant but did not disclose the identity in his letter.

"It is frustrating to believe that one of our tenants would choose to reveal concerns in a manner that is clearly meant to be shocking and disruptive," Landeen wrote. "This matter is also concerning because there is reason to believe that it is being orchestrated and promoted by another tenant that has a long-running dispute with the airport and has demonstrated a great amount of animosity towards the current airport administration."

The letters from Landeen and Allender were sent to several airport tenants. However, one tenant, Westjet Air Center, claimed it didn't receive the letters.

Lisa Modrick, director of operations for Westjet, spoke during the public comment portion of Tuesday's board meeting. She is also a member of the Rapid City Common Council representing Ward 1.

Modrick said the letter from Landeen was aimed at Westjet.