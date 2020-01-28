City letters upset airport tenant as board considers raising lease rates

A dispute over two letters sent to some tenants at Rapid City Regional Airport regarding how public comment should be used at Airport Board meetings boiled over Tuesday morning just as the board was about to hear a proposal that suggests raising lease rates in some cases.
According to documents obtained by the Journal, City Attorney Joel Landeen and Mayor Steve Allender sent the letters via email on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, respectively, to address ongoing complaints, concerns and dissatisfaction between at least one tenant and airport administration.
In Landeen's letter, he requests tenants bring complaints to airport staff rather than airing them out in public meetings.
"The airport encourages its tenants and concessionaires to bring issues and disputes to the attention of airport staff so that direct resolution of these disputes can occur in a positive manner for everyone," Landeen wrote. "In contrast, lodging complaints to the Airport Board at a public meeting is certain to cause division and difficulties in our relationship with your local staff."
Allender wrote in his letter that the ongoing complaints have fostered a tumultuous business relationship between the city, the airport and tenants.
"I think it's fair to say over the four-plus years I have been paying attention, the allegations and innuendo directed at the City as well as the Airport and its staff have transformed into a culture of complaints and innuendo," Allender wrote.
Landeen claimed the tension at the airport was being led by one particular tenant but did not disclose the identity in his letter.
"It is frustrating to believe that one of our tenants would choose to reveal concerns in a manner that is clearly meant to be shocking and disruptive," Landeen wrote. "This matter is also concerning because there is reason to believe that it is being orchestrated and promoted by another tenant that has a long-running dispute with the airport and has demonstrated a great amount of animosity towards the current airport administration."
The letters from Landeen and Allender were sent to several airport tenants. However, one tenant, Westjet Air Center, claimed it didn't receive the letters.
Lisa Modrick, director of operations for Westjet, spoke during the public comment portion of Tuesday's board meeting. She is also a member of the Rapid City Common Council representing Ward 1.
Modrick said the letter from Landeen was aimed at Westjet.
"This letter makes a half-hearted attempt to indirectly identify Westjet as the problem and accuses Westjet of 'orchestrating' discord between the board, the city and the airport," Modrick said. "Westjet is not attempting to orchestrate anything. Indeed, Westjet did not reach out to the other tenants regarding this letter, because it did not know of its existence. Rather, other tenants who were concerned by its text provided this letter to Westjet."
The city of Rapid City's Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the letter from Landeen was sent to corporate off-site tenant managers. Allender's letter was sent to locally based airport terminal tenants.
"We received information that there was widespread discontent across the airport's tenants towards the airport management," Shoemaker said. "We sent them out to touch base with the tenants to see if that was the case. After the responses we received, it was clear there was not widespread concern among tenants."
Shoemaker confirmed the letters from Landeen and Allender were not sent to Westjet.
"We used a mailing list from the airport to send out the letters," he said. "We did not send the letters to Westjet because there is no question that Westjet has voiced concerns about airport operations."
The letters from Allender and Landeen were sent to the airport tenants less than one week before the airport board heard a presentation on a general aviation rates and charges survey.
The survey, completed by New York-based Frasca & Associates, suggests the airport should standardize the rates charged to tenants to be more in line with FAA guidelines and the rates at comparable regional airports.
Rapid City Airport retained Frasca & Associates in 2019 to complete the 304-page study.
In part, the study concludes that the airport is not charging fair market value rental rates for some tenants, including Westjet — the airport's only fixed base operator (FBO).
Specifically, the study concludes that the airport's "practice of charging its FBO a lower rental rate than other general aviation tenants is not prevalent in the industry."
According to Rapid City Regional Airport's rates and charges sheet for fiscal year 2019, Westjet is paying a lease rate of just over 7 cents per square foot for building areas and just over 2 cents per square foot for tie-down areas.
Other general aviation and private hangars are paying almost 27 cents per square foot for improved areas and just over 13 cents per square foot for unimproved areas.
The study by Frasca & Associates recommends the airport raise the leasing rates to between 30 cents and 33 cents per square foot for improved areas and between 27 cents and 31 cents for unimproved areas.
A public hearing on the proposed rate change is scheduled for Feb. 25.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.